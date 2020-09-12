Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off From September 18, Lets You Pre-Book Items at Re. 1

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will include over three crore electronic items with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 September 2020 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off From September 18, Lets You Pre-Book Items at Re. 1

Flipkart Big Saving Days will end on September 20

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days commence next weekend
  • Flipkart SmartBuy products include wireless mouse, keyboards and more
  • Last Big Saving Days included discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from September 18 and will go on till September 20. The e-commerce platform is offering several discounts and attractive offers on electronics including mobiles, tablets, TV, accessories, and other electronics. Flipkart is also offering a chance for customers to pre-book whatever they want to purchase during the sale at just Re. 1. This pre-book offer is valid between September 15 and September 16. SBI card users can get discounts on payments through cards or EMI.

While Flipkart has not yet shared details of the products that will be going on sale during Big Saving Days, it does mention that customers who are interested in purchasing mobile phones and tablets can avail no-cost EMI plans, cardless credit, and exchange offers. For customers interested in TVs and appliances, Flipkart is offering complete appliance protection, along with no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

There will be more than three crore electronics and accessories on sale during Big Saving Days with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. For accessories, there are attractive discounts on Flipkart SmartBuy products that include wireless mouse, keyboards, power banks, cables, headphones, and more. Additionally, SBI card users can get 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Further, interested shoppers can pre-book a product and have guaranteed stocks at sale price. They just need to pay Re. 1 and pre-book the item between September 15 and September 16. For this, customers will need to visit the Pre-book Store on the Flipkart homepage, pay Re. 1 to block their order, and the pay the balance amount by September 18, latest by 11:59am.

The previous Big Saving Days sale took place early last month and had discounts on smartphones including the iPhone XR (Rs. 44,999), iPhone SE (2020) (Rs. 36,999), Oppo Reno 2 (Rs. 10,000 instant discount), and other smartphones. Apple HomePod (Rs. 18,900) and Google Home Mini (Rs. 2,299) were also available at discounted prices. Some of the other items included Acer laptops, wireless speakers, as well as wireless headphones.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart SmartBuy
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
New Findings on Universe's Dark Matter Confound Scientists

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off From September 18, Lets You Pre-Book Items at Re. 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off September 18, How to Pre-Book at Re. 1
  3. Oppo F17 Pro Review
  4. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  5. Jio Fiber Internet Speed Will Drop to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  6. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Inside Ubisoft India Studios’ Debut Title: The Prince of Persia Remake
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  9. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off From September 18, Lets You Pre-Book Items at Re. 1
  2. New Findings on Universe's Dark Matter Confound Scientists
  3. TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale
  4. Apple Revises App Store Guidelines, Loosening Some In-App Payment Rules
  5. Huawei FreeBuds Pro TWS, FreeLace Pro Neckband Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced
  6. AmazonBasics Appliances, Electronics Flagged as Potentially Dangerous: Report
  7. Honor 30i With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals
  9. Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications
  10. Mi 10T Pro Renders Allegedly Leaked, Tipped to Come in Three Configurations, Four Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com