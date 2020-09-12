Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from September 18 and will go on till September 20. The e-commerce platform is offering several discounts and attractive offers on electronics including mobiles, tablets, TV, accessories, and other electronics. Flipkart is also offering a chance for customers to pre-book whatever they want to purchase during the sale at just Re. 1. This pre-book offer is valid between September 15 and September 16. SBI card users can get discounts on payments through cards or EMI.

While Flipkart has not yet shared details of the products that will be going on sale during Big Saving Days, it does mention that customers who are interested in purchasing mobile phones and tablets can avail no-cost EMI plans, cardless credit, and exchange offers. For customers interested in TVs and appliances, Flipkart is offering complete appliance protection, along with no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

There will be more than three crore electronics and accessories on sale during Big Saving Days with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. For accessories, there are attractive discounts on Flipkart SmartBuy products that include wireless mouse, keyboards, power banks, cables, headphones, and more. Additionally, SBI card users can get 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Further, interested shoppers can pre-book a product and have guaranteed stocks at sale price. They just need to pay Re. 1 and pre-book the item between September 15 and September 16. For this, customers will need to visit the Pre-book Store on the Flipkart homepage, pay Re. 1 to block their order, and the pay the balance amount by September 18, latest by 11:59am.

The previous Big Saving Days sale took place early last month and had discounts on smartphones including the iPhone XR (Rs. 44,999), iPhone SE (2020) (Rs. 36,999), Oppo Reno 2 (Rs. 10,000 instant discount), and other smartphones. Apple HomePod (Rs. 18,900) and Google Home Mini (Rs. 2,299) were also available at discounted prices. Some of the other items included Acer laptops, wireless speakers, as well as wireless headphones.

