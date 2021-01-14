Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring discounts on Samsung Galaxy F41, iPhone XR, Moto G 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20+.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 January 2021 14:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has instant discount for HDFC card holders

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to go from January 20 to January 24
  • Flipkart Plus members get early access to the sale
  • The Flipkart sale to bring discounts on Realme smartwatch models

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from January 20 and go on till January 24 for all customers and will bring discounts and offers on mobiles, tablets, TVs, and other electronics. The sale will commence a bit earlier for Flipkart Plus members – January 19 at 12am (midnight). There will be no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and protection plans on a large number of products. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale also brings additional discount for HDFC card holders and there will be new deals at regular intervals during the sale days.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off on January 19 at 12am for Flipkart Plus members and January 20 for non-Plus members. Some of the smartphones that will be discounted include the Samsung Galaxy F41, iPhone XR, Moto G 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20+. The company has not shared the exact discount on these devices but has revealed that there will be no-cost EMI options, mobile protection plans, and exchange offers for interested shoppers.

Shoppers can also expect up to 50 percent discount on Realme smartwatch models including the Realme Watch S Pro, the Realme Watch S, and the Realme Watch. Headphones and speakers can be purchased at up to 70 percent off and some of Flipkart's best-selling laptop models will be discounted up to 30 percent. Customers can also get up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances.

Additionally, there will be a new deal at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days. Flipkart says that the lowest prices will be available till 2am. Interested shoppers can use SuperCoins to make payments and receive extra discounts, and get up to 2,000 bonus coins on their purchases.

On HDFC cards and EMI transactions, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent extra discount during the Big Saving Days sale. As mentioned, the sale will run from 12am on January 19 to January 24.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart Big Saving Days offers
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max Rugged Android Tablets for Kids Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Asus Announces Fanless Chromebox That Looks Like a Router, and ZenBeam Latte L1 Projector Inspired By a Coffee-Mug

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  2. Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Top List of Most Popular Apps of 2020: App Annie
  3. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  4. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  5. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start on January 20
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  8. The Latest on WhatsApp's Scramble in India Amid Privacy Debate
  9. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  10. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Announces Fanless Chromebox That Looks Like a Router, and ZenBeam Latte L1 Projector Inspired By a Coffee-Mug
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start January 20, Discounts on Mobiles, Tablets, TVs, Other Electronics
  3. Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max Rugged Android Tablets for Kids Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon, GP76 Leopard, Stealth 15M, GF75 Thin, More Gaming Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  5. Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Issues Apology for Performance Issues on Xbox, PlayStation; Promises Patch 1.1 Within 10 Days
  7. OnePlus 9 Lite Rumoured to Launch in India, China With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  8. Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms
  9. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com