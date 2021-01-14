Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from January 20 and go on till January 24 for all customers and will bring discounts and offers on mobiles, tablets, TVs, and other electronics. The sale will commence a bit earlier for Flipkart Plus members – January 19 at 12am (midnight). There will be no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and protection plans on a large number of products. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale also brings additional discount for HDFC card holders and there will be new deals at regular intervals during the sale days.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off on January 19 at 12am for Flipkart Plus members and January 20 for non-Plus members. Some of the smartphones that will be discounted include the Samsung Galaxy F41, iPhone XR, Moto G 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20+. The company has not shared the exact discount on these devices but has revealed that there will be no-cost EMI options, mobile protection plans, and exchange offers for interested shoppers.

Shoppers can also expect up to 50 percent discount on Realme smartwatch models including the Realme Watch S Pro, the Realme Watch S, and the Realme Watch. Headphones and speakers can be purchased at up to 70 percent off and some of Flipkart's best-selling laptop models will be discounted up to 30 percent. Customers can also get up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances.

Additionally, there will be a new deal at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days. Flipkart says that the lowest prices will be available till 2am. Interested shoppers can use SuperCoins to make payments and receive extra discounts, and get up to 2,000 bonus coins on their purchases.

On HDFC cards and EMI transactions, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent extra discount during the Big Saving Days sale. As mentioned, the sale will run from 12am on January 19 to January 24.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.