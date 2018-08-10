Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale went live at midnight on Friday. Ahead of India's 72nd Independence Day on August 15, e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon have come up with a plethora of offers on a range of products. While Amazon India's Freedom Sale kicked off on August 9, the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale started today, August 10 and will run till August 12. Under the sale, Flipkart is offering blockbuster deals, price crash offers, rush hour deals, The Freedom Hour, and hourly deals during the 72-hour sale period. The Flipkart sale includes the usual suspects - offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, among other major categories. Notably, a 10 percent cashback offer for purchases worth Rs. 4,999 or more is available for Citibank credit card users. Additionally, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, buyback offers, and exchange offers on some products.

The Best Flipkart Sale Deals Available Right Now

Flipkart sale offers today on mobile phones

The Flipkart Big Freedom Sale offers several deals on smartphones from brands such as Asus, Honor, Infinix, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, Moto, Lenovo, Vivo, Oppo, and others. As stated previously, the top deals include offers on Honor 7A, Google Pixel 2 (64GB), Honor 10 (6GB/128GB), and others. Under the Flipkart sale, there are several smartphones from Huawei sub-brand Honor that are available with discounts and exchange offers. The mobiles include Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, Honor 9i, and others.

Notably, Asus had previously announced offers on two of its smartphones - ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z - as a part of the Flipkart sale. A Rs. 500 discount is now applicable on purchase of the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage models of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. However, the discount is not applicable to the newly launched 6GB RAM model. Besides that, buyers of the Asus ZenFone 5Z are eligible for an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones, and an additional Rs. 2,000 discount for Axis Bank credit and debit card users.

Apart from the ones mentioned, Flipkart is also offering deals on several other mobiles. The Apple iPhone SE is available for Rs. 16,999, the 4GB/ 64GB variant of the Galaxy On6 is available for Rs. 13,490, and Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB/32GB) is available for Rs. 8,499. Additionally, there are some offers on Vivo and Oppo smartphones as well. The Vivo V9 is priced at Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990) and the Oppo A83 can be purchased at Rs. 13,990, compared to the original price tag of Rs. 16,990. Flipkart is also providing 'Complete Mobile Protection' on Samsung phones.

It is also worth noting that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A went on sale via Flipkart today. All the three products are available to buy without flash sales.

Flipkart sale offers on laptops, iPads, and more

Besides the mobile deals, Flipkart's Freedom Sale is offering a discount on the Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It is available at Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,990) and an exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 10,000 (maximum) from the discounted price. Also, MSI GF Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at Rs. 79,990 (MRP Rs. 99,990) on Flipkart.

Additionally, there is an offer on the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm with an aluminium case. It is available for Rs. 27,900 on Flipkart. The Google Home Mini and Google Home are available at Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499) and Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) respectively in the sale. Similarly, the company's Chromecast 2 is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 10,000 off on student laptops via its Back to College store. Meanwhile, there are several deals on other electronic gadgets such as Bluetooth speakers, power banks, gaming consoles, home appliances etc.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.