Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers have been teased by the e-commerce platform ahead of the sale starting October 29. The sale will last till November 4 and brings a host of discounts and offers on smartphones from Poco, Motorola, Realme, and more. Poco and Motorola have announced attractive offers across its smartphones, along with various bank offers to make the deal even more interesting. Flipkart itself is offering discounts to Axis Bank customers. Additionally, Flipkart has also revealed a huge discount on the LG G8X which will be available on November 3.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers

Flipkart has provided a sneak peak for the offers on smartphones that will be live when the Big Diwali Sale starts on October 29. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will start at MRP Rs. 13,999 instead of MRP Rs. 14,999. This is the price for the 6GB + 64GB variant and presumably, the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant will also be discounted by Rs. 1,000. The Realme C11 will go for MRP Rs. 6,999 instead of MRP Rs. 7,499. Realme C15 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be sold for MRP Rs. 8,999 instead or MRP Rs. 9,499. Realme 6 starts at MRP Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant that typically goes for MRP Rs. 13,999.

Coming to Poco smartphones, the company has shared through a press release that Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will see discounts on the Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and other smartphones. Poco C3 (3GB + 32GB) will be priced at MRP Rs. 7,499 which is a Rs. 500 discount. The 4GB + 64GB model will be discounted by Rs. 500 on prepaid transactions. The Poco M2 (6GB + 64GB) will be priced at MRP Rs. 10,499 instead of MRP Rs. 10,999 with an additional Rs. 500 discount on prepaid transactions. The 6GB + 128GB variant will go for MRP Rs. 11,499 which is a Rs. 1,000 discount.

All three variants of the Poco M2 Pro will be discounted by Rs. 1,000 and will go for MRP Rs. 12,999 (4GB + 64GB), MRP Rs. 13,999 (6GB + 64GB), and MRP Rs. 15,999 (6GB + 128GB). Further, the 6GB + 64GB and the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Poco X2 will also be discounted by Rs. 1,000. Additionally, shoppers will be able to avail additional 10 percent instant discount with transactions made through Axis Bank EMI, credit, and debit cards.

Motorola has also announced Big Diwali Sale discounted pricing for its Motorola One Fusion+, Moto G9 and Moto E7 Plus. The Motorola One Fusion+ will go for MRP Rs. 16,499 instead of MRP Rs. 16,999. The Moto G9 will be available for MRP Rs. 9,999 instead of MRP Rs. 11,499 and the Moto E7 Plus will be available for MRP Rs. 8,999 instead of MRP Rs. 9,499.

The 10 percent instant discount with transactions made through Axis Bank cards offer is valid here as well.

Additionally, there are some other discounts as well including Rs. 7,900 discount on the iPhone XR (64GB). It will be sold for Rs. 39,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The iPhone SE (64GB) will be priced at Rs. 32,999 instead of its typical pricing of Rs. 39,900.

Flipkart has also teased a big discount on the LG G8X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone normally sells for Rs. 54,990, and will be sold for Rs. 24,990 during the sale. It will be available on November 3 at 12pm. This isn't as huge a discount as Flipkart recently offered during its Big Billion Days sale, but is still a great deal.

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale brings discounts on many other phones by Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Infinix, Nokia, Tecno, Honor, and more.

