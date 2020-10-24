Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is starting from October 29 and will last till November 4. The ecommerce platform recently ended its Big Billion Days sale that lasted from October 17 to October 21. And, the Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale is currently underway, will October 28. Now, the e-commerce platform is gearing up for another “Bada Dhamaka” (big explosion). Just like the Big Billion Days sale, the Big Diwali Sale will also start early for Flipkart Plus members. It brings several bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on a wide variety of products.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will start from October 29 midnight for Flipkart Plus members, and presumably later the same day for regular customers. We've reached out to the company for clarity. It will last for seven days and end on November 4, during which customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and EMI transactions. Customers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and more, as well as on debit cards.

The Big Diwali Sale by Flipkart will bring discounts on Samsung smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and more. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 will also see some discounts and offers. Similarly, Oppo smartphones including Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo A52, Oppo F15, and more, along with Realme Narzo 20 series will also come with some offers. Additionally, Flipkart will be giving mobile protection at Re. 1.

Customers can also expect up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories including cameras, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more during the Flipkart sale. People looking for laptops can get up to 50 percent off on select laptops. Tablets will go for up to 45 percent off while headphones and speakers will be sold at up to 80 percent discount. There are more than three crore products and there will be new deals every day, Flipkart says.

TVs and appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines and other kitchen appliances will be discounted up to 80 percent as well. Customers can make use of exchange offers to get additional discounts. Lastly, select Flipkart branded products will also be up to 80 percent discounted.

Flipkart also says there will be new deals at 12am, 8am, and 4pm on mobiles, TVs, and other products, and the lowest sale price will be available till 2am.

