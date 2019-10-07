Flipkart just wrapped up its Big Billion Days 2019 sale and the company is ready for its next big sale. The Walmart-owned company has announced its Big Diwali Sale 2019 that will kick off on October 12 this year. The five-day sale will offer discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and appliances, and a lot more. If you missed out on the Big Billion Days sale, you'll have one more chance to grab some deals on gadgets before Diwali 2019.

Just like the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart's next big Diwali sale will also offer early access to its Plus members. All Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the deals on the upcoming Big Diwali Sale from 8pm on October 11. Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the discounts from midnight, October 12.

Flipkart has teamed up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users. Apart from this, Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 will also include no-cost EMI options, bundled exchange offers, and discounted protection plans on select mobile phones.

The Big Diwali Sale 2019 on Flipkart promises to bring discounts on mobile phones from top brands. The online marketplace will also offer its Buyback guarantee where customers can pay a small amount for an assured buyback value on their smartphone purchases. Flipkart is currently teasing deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme 5, Vivo Z1 Pro, and the Realme C2.

Over the next few days, Flipkart is expected to reveal some of the major upcoming offers on mobile phones. As of now, it is safe to assume at least some of the offers from Big Billion Days 2019 sale will spill over to the Diwali sale.

Besides deals on mobile phones, Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will also offer up to 75 percent discount on over 50,000 products in its TVs and appliances category. The electronics category will see up to 90 percent discount on top-selling products. These will include headphones, speakers, laptops, cameras, smartwatches, and other products.

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 will also bring flash sales titled 'Dhamaka Deals' that will offer extra discounts on mobile phones, TVs, and electronics at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days. Similarly, the 'Rush Hours' flash sales will offer extra discounts on select products at 12am and 2am from October 12 to October 16 during the Big Diwali Sale 2019.