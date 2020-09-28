Flipkart has announced the arrival of the Big Billion Days sale in India. The e-commerce giant says that the sale will begin soon, and access for Flipkart Plus members will be earlier than the rest. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit cards. It has partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to shoppers. Flipkart notes that there will be several deals and price cuts on mobiles, with mobile protection offered starting jus at Rs. 1.

The e-commerce giant has published a dedicated page teasing the arrival of the ‘Big Billion Days'. The exact date of the sale has not been announced, and the page only notes it to be ‘coming soon'. Apart from the SBI Bank discount, Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options on leading banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and more. There is also going to be no-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv card holders.

As mentioned, mobiles and tablets will see price cuts with additional exchange discount on old phones. Flipkart looks to offer mobile protection at Rs. 1 and no-cost EMI options from leading banks. The Big Billion Days sale will see up to 80 percent off on TVs and large appliances. Other offers include complete appliance protection, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI facility.

Similarly, electronics and accessories category on Flipkart will see a discount of up to 80 percent with new deals listed every day during the sale. Flipkart notes that there will be more than three crore products listed in this category, and there will be exchange discounts offered as well.

Apart from this, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent off on its private brands with new deals every day listed for these products. There will be around 2 lakh products listed in these brands during the Big Billion Days sale. There is going to be up to 80 percent off on fashion and furniture categories as well. Flipkart will list products in the home and kitchen range starting at Rs. 49 and baby products range will start from as low as Rs. 79.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

