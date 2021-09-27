Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will see launches from multiple brands.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 September 2021 12:37 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will run for eight days

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale has been rescheduled
  • Flipkart is offering big discounts on mobiles, home appliances, more
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also begin on October 3

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will now take on the Amazon Great Indian Festival head-on. The Flipkart sale will now begin on October 3 — same as Amazon — and go on till October 10. As usual, Flipkart Plus members will gain access to the sale earlier than regular customers. However, regular customers can also access the online sale early by redeeming their SuperCoins. Flipkart has effectively preponed its Big Billion Days sale that was earlier supposed to run from October 7 to October 12. The eight-day sale will bring offers on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale dates

Flipkart has rescheduled its 2021 edition of the Big Billion Days sale that will now be held from October 3 to October 10. This will be the eighth edition of the year's biggest sale event run by the Walmart-owned e-commerce website. Flipkart Plus members will be given early access to the Big Billion Days sale. However, non- Plus members can also gain early access by redeeming 50 SuperCoins on the app.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 discounts, offers

The 2021 edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is said to bring discounts and offers on a lot of feature phones and smartphones. Brands like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are launching new products that will be available during the sale. The e-commerce website showcase the launch of products like Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20, and Realme 4K Google TV Stick.

As per the Flipkart Big Billion Days microsite, electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, healthcare appliances, headphones, and speakers will be subjected to a discount of up to 80 percent. Similarly, other household appliances like TVs, refrigerators and more will also be getting up to 80 percent discount.

Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will bring special deals every day at 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm. Furthermore, there is also a "Rush Hours" deal that will give users some early bird special offers.

In addition to the deals and discounts on products, the Flipkart sale will bring a 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. There will also be assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions through Paytm.

Similar to Flipkart, Amazon has also announced its Great Indian Festival sale 2021 that is scheduled to begin on October 3 as a month-long event.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Big Billion Days Sale
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo A-Series Phone to Launch October 1, A55 4G Model Expected

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi Phone With 120Hz OLED Display Launched: All the Details
  2. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  3. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  5. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Oppo Watch Free With More Than 100 Sports Modes Debuts: All Details
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch With 50 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Apple, Tesla Suppliers Suspend Production in China to Comply With Power Usage Norms
  3. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds New Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem
  5. Largest Crypto Expo in Dubai to Host Mega Conference in October
  6. Sony ICD-TX660 Voice Recorder with OLED Display, 16GB Storage Launched in India
  7. MarQ M3 Smart With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Civi With 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Zoom Update Adds Option to Stop Incoming Video in Meetings: How to Use
  10. Over 2 Million Salvadorans Using Government’s Crypto Wallet Chivo, Says President Nayib Bukele
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com