Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will now take on the Amazon Great Indian Festival head-on. The Flipkart sale will now begin on October 3 — same as Amazon — and go on till October 10. As usual, Flipkart Plus members will gain access to the sale earlier than regular customers. However, regular customers can also access the online sale early by redeeming their SuperCoins. Flipkart has effectively preponed its Big Billion Days sale that was earlier supposed to run from October 7 to October 12. The eight-day sale will bring offers on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 discounts, offers

The 2021 edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is said to bring discounts and offers on a lot of feature phones and smartphones. Brands like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are launching new products that will be available during the sale. The e-commerce website showcase the launch of products like Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20, and Realme 4K Google TV Stick.

As per the Flipkart Big Billion Days microsite, electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, healthcare appliances, headphones, and speakers will be subjected to a discount of up to 80 percent. Similarly, other household appliances like TVs, refrigerators and more will also be getting up to 80 percent discount.

Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will bring special deals every day at 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm. Furthermore, there is also a "Rush Hours" deal that will give users some early bird special offers.

In addition to the deals and discounts on products, the Flipkart sale will bring a 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. There will also be assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions through Paytm.

Similar to Flipkart, Amazon has also announced its Great Indian Festival sale 2021 that is scheduled to begin on October 3 as a month-long event.

