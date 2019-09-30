The Big Billion Days 2019 sale, which kicked off on Saturday, has clocked two times sales growth on its first day compared to the opening day of last year's festive sale, Flipkart announced through a press statement. The e-commerce company has also revealed that transaction growth during early access to the sale has marked three times growth as compared to last year. The early access was given to Flipkart Plus customers at 8pm on Saturday, while its regular customers have been able to avail all the listed deals and offers since midnight on Sunday.

Flipkart has claimed that all major categories have surpassed the total business of the Big Billion Days sale conducted last year just on day one. These categories include Baby Care, Beauty, FMCG, Furniture, Kidsware, Private Labels, Private Labels, Sports, and Women's Ethinicwear.

The number of transactions from the tier-II cities and beyond are claimed to have doubled over last year's Big Billion Days sale on the first day. Similarly, Flipkart has touted that customers opting for affordable options spent 2.5 times more than other customers.

Travel emerged as the fastest growing category on Flipkart with 12 times growth compared to last year, the Walmart-owned company has said. Further, it has mentioned that over 2.3 million consumers engaged with games on the platform during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale.

Flipkart last month launched its 'Ideas' section to list a curated selection of content on the app. The new section attracted 1.5 million users in 24 hours of the Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart app has also seen close to 10 million new app downloads in less than a month in the run-up to the ongoing Big Billion Days sale.

It is worth pointing out here that the latest figures released by Flipkart are of the first day of the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. Additionally, since the sale is live until Friday, October 4, we need to wait for the overall performance of the e-commerce company against Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that is also live until Friday.

"We started this festive season by setting audacious targets for ourselves and our teams," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, in the statement. "By all indications this is going to be the biggest festive season that India has witnessed. There is no doubt that e-commerce has not only lifted consumer sentiment but has also driven the industry to set new benchmarks. Affordability and value-driven themes clearly are the pulsating chords for India and Bharat. We are in the centre of it all and are able to serve the ecosystem for their unique needs."