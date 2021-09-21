Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Now Official, 6-Day Event Goes Live on October 7

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will bring compelling offers to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2021 19:02 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Now Official, 6-Day Event Goes Live on October 7

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will run for six days this time

  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale dates are revealed
  • The Flipkart sale will bring offers on various mobile phones
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 will offer cashbacks to Paytm users

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale dates are now official. The annual online sale will begin on October 7 and remain live until October 12. Flipkart will offer early Big Billion Days sale access to its Plus members, while non-Plus members will also for the first time be able to shop early in the online sale by redeeming their SuperCoins. The six-day sale will bring deals, discounts, and offers on various products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Additionally, the Flipkart sale will bring a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers. There will also be an assured cashback for customers making transactions using Paytm.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale dates

On Tuesday, Flipkart revealed that its Big Billion Days 2021 sale will take place between October 7–12. This will be the eighth edition of the biggest sale event by the Walmart-owned company. As a regular move, Flipkart Plus members will be given with early access to the Big Billion Days sale. Non-Plus members will, however, this time get a chance to join the sale event before other customers by redeeming their 50 SuperCoins on the Flipkart app.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 discounts, offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 is claimed to bring discounts and offers on a list of mobile phones. Companies including Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are also launching their new smartphone models that will be available during the Flipkart sale. The online marketplace is also expected to bring new products including the Moto Tab 8, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Realme 4K Google TV Stick. Similarly, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers, up to 70 percent off on smart TVs, and up to 80 percent discount on products offered by Flipkart brands including Smartbuy and Marq. The sale will also include special deals three times a day and “rush hours” with early bird specials.

In addition to the deals and discounts on particular products, the Flipkart sale will bring a 10 percent instant discount for customers using credit or debit cards of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. There will also be an assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions through Paytm.

Similar to Flipkart, Amazon is also teasing to host its Great Indian Festival 2021 in this festive season. The US e-commerce giant is, however, yet to reveal its sale dates.

Jagmeet Singh
