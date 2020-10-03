Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start October 16, Will Run for Six Days

The Flipkart sale will continue through October 21 and Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to it.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 3 October 2020 14:11 IST
Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale is an annual shopping event

  • Flipkart sale will include deals and offers on products across categories
  • Flipkart has partnered with SBI to offers 10 percent instant discount
  • Amazon is also teasing its own Great Indian Festival sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will kick off October 16, the Walmart-owned e-retail giant has announced. The Big Billion Days sale will continue through October 21 and include plethora of offers and deals. According to Flipkart, it has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide the bank's card holders 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI cards. As expected, Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to The Big Billion Days sale deals and offers on October 15.

In addition to SBI card instant discount, the Flipkart shoppers will also get no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards as well as with other leading bank credit and debit cards. Further, the customers using Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI to pay for their purchases will also get cashback.

“The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, in a prepared statement.

As a part of The Big Billion Days 2020 sale, Flipkart will offer deals and discounts on mobiles, TVs and other home appliances, electronics and accessories, and numerous other products across categories. Flipkart has already started teasing several offers on its website, including The Big Billion Days exclusive launches.

Flipkart has revealed that it has significantly expanded its Kirana onboarding program to include more than 50,000 kirana stores that will help the e-retailer in making last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

“Through this initiative, e-commerce will become more personalized for consumers across the country while also creating additional income streams for its Kirana partners,” Flipkart said in a statement.

Like Flipkart, Amazon will also be hosting its annual festive period sale in the form of Great Indian Festival, the dates for which are yet to be announced but are likely to be in line with Flipkart sale dates.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale, The Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart sale
