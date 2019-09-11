Flipkart is back with its Big Billion Days starting September 29. The sale will begin at midnight of September 29 and go on till October 4. The sale is set to bring offers and deals across varied categories, but mobiles, electronic devices, and accessories deals will be unlocked on September 30. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards as well. During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering multiple loan options ranging from Cardless Credit, Flipkart PayLater to no-cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards.

The e-commerce site will be offering a 4-hour early access to Flipkart Plus consumers, and it promises the "widest selection and a host of new offerings across mobiles, gadgets, TVs, appliances, fashion, personal care, furniture and more." As mentioned, mobiles, electronics, and accessories deals will be unlocked on September 30 – one day after the Flipkart sale begins. The deals haven't detailed as of yet, but Flipkart should unveil them bit by bit, running up to sale day.

During the Big Billion Days sale period, consumers will also now be able to buy insurance for appliances for the first time ever. Flipkart says that it has added around 30,000 kiranas to its network, and has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers. It will be hosting hour-based deals and lightning deals during the sale period.

The Big Billion Days 2019 sale will also offer 10 percent instant discount and 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users. It will be hosting new games and contests with rewards up to Rs. 100 crores, and shoppers will be able to buy complete protection plans for appliances, in addition to mobiles, at discounted prices.

Flipkart will be awarding 4x SuperCoins on certain products, and rewards will include celebrity experiences, free flight offers, and other exclusive rewards only during the sale period. Flipkart has tied up with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dulquer Salman and Mahesh Babu for this year's Big Billion Days.

The e-commerce site promises launch of innovative products from top brands during the sale period, and it also notes that this will be the first-ever Big Billion Days for artisans and weavers, who will be getting the opportunity to sell to the entire country.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, said in a statement, “Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India's festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers. The Big Billion Days is a time for the whole country to come together and celebrate, without worrying about budgets or constraints. At Flipkart, we've worked hard over the past year to prepare for The Big Billion Days and we look forward to collaborating with the whole ecosystem to deliver the best festive season yet.”