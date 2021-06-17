Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart Challenges Court Order on Antitrust Probe, Argues Investigation Would Cause ‘Irreparable Injury’

Flipkart Challenges Court Order on Antitrust Probe, Argues Investigation Would Cause ‘Irreparable Injury’

A complaint alleged earlier that Flipkart and Amazon promoted select sellers on their platforms and used deep discounts to stifle competition.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2021 12:27 IST
Flipkart Challenges Court Order on Antitrust Probe, Argues Investigation Would Cause ‘Irreparable Injury’

The fresh appeal from Flipkart argues that decision by the Karnataka court must be put on hold

Highlights
  • The fresh appeal from Flipkart was filed on June 16
  • Amazon and Flipkart have denied wrongdoing
  • It also urged the court to quash the initial CCI order for investigation

Walmart's Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against the restarting of an antitrust probe into the company, arguing in a court filing that the investigation would cause "irreparable injury."

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched an investigation in January last year following a complaint alleging that Flipkart and Amazon promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and used deep discounts to stifle competition.

The companies have denied wrongdoing and near-immediate legal challenges from the pair stalled the probe for more than a year until a court last week ruled it could resume, having dismissed arguments that the CCI lacked evidence.

The fresh appeal from Flipkart, filed on June 16, argues that decision by the Karnataka court to allow the probe to resume was erroneous and must be put on hold.

"Irreparable injury will be caused to the appellant if the investigation was to continue pending the present appeal," the filing, which was not made public but has been viewed by Reuters, said.

It also urged the court to quash the initial CCI order for the investigation.

Flipkart and CCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amazon, which industry sources said was expected to file a similar challenge, declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that the CCI planned to expedite the investigation as it intensifies scrutiny of big-tech firms, Reuters reported this week. The CCI plans to demand information from Flipkart and Amazon to the allegations "as quickly as possible", one source said, contrary to the several months such probes usually take.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are currently battling accusations from offline retailers that their complex business structures allow them to circumvent foreign investment rules for e-commerce.

In February, a Reuters investigation based on Amazon documents showed the e-tailer for years gave preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform. Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller".

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Amazon, Amazon India, Walmart
Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in 'Toolkit' Case: Officials

Related Stories

Flipkart Challenges Court Order on Antitrust Probe, Argues Investigation Would Cause ‘Irreparable Injury’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  4. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  9. Apple Music's New Audio Formats Coming to India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch Set for June 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  2. Cryptocurrency, ‘Meme Stocks’ Shunned by Nearly All UK Financial Advisers, Opinium Poll Shows
  3. Flipkart Challenges Court Order on Antitrust Probe, Argues Investigation Would Cause ‘Irreparable Injury’
  4. Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in 'Toolkit' Case: Officials
  5. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected
  6. Delhi Police Receives Complaint Against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India Head in Ghaziabad Assault Case
  7. OnePlus Formally Merges With Oppo to Build ‘Even Better Products’ for Customers
  8. Facebook AI Software Able to Dig Up Origins of Deepfake Images
  9. Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, and Honor 50 SE With 120Hz Displays, 108-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Proposed EU Tech Rules Threaten iPhone Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com