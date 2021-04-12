Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Adani Group to Strengthen Logistics, Data Centre Capabilities

Flipkart Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Adani Group to Strengthen Logistics, Data Centre Capabilities

Flipkart aims to enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers with the new partnership.

By ANI | Updated: 12 April 2021 13:43 IST
Flipkart Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Adani Group to Strengthen Logistics, Data Centre Capabilities

The other prong of the partnership will see Flipkart developing its third data centre at the AdaniConneX

Highlights
  • Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Chennai
  • Adani Logistics will construct a 534,000 square feet fulfilment centre
  • AdaniConneX data centre is a brand-new facility

Flipkart, India's leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Monday announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group, India's largest multinational infrastructure company.

In this two-pronged partnership, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited, the largest diversified end-to-end logistics service provider in the country and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, to strengthen Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers.

"Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart is our new strategic partner. In the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build their new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India's leader in logistics, will build their 534,000 square feet fulfilment centre. Thousands of new jobs in Mumbai," tweeted Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Speaking on the strategic partnership between the two companies, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said, "I am delighted to see two of India's fastest-growing businesses come together to help build some of the most critical as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure that our nation needs. This is what Atmanirbharta should be all about."

"This broad-ranging partnership across our logistics and data centre businesses is a unique business model, and we see this as a great opportunity to serve Flipkarts physical as well as digital infrastructure needs. Flipkart has been instrumental in defining e-commerce adoption in India, both through the value it creates and its constant technological innovation to serve its consumers. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we focus on learning from each other as well as leveraging our mutual strengths to prioritise consumers and development of India's MSME ecosystem," he added.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "The Adani Group is unmatched in the way it has gone about building infrastructure across India. What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities. We are delighted to initiate our association with the Adani Group to strengthen our supply chain and technology infrastructure."

"At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on ensuring that our customers get access to a wide range of products made available by sellers across the country as we continuously innovate to drive greater affordability. Our logistics network and technology stack are instrumental in making this a reality. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth," Krishnamurthy added.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited Chennai based facility, leveraging AdaniConneX's world-class expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions. Adaniconnex Private Limitedis a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics Limited will construct a massive 534,000 square feet fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers' inventory at any point. In addition to strengthening Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

The other prong of the partnership will see Flipkart developing its third data centre at the AdaniConneX facility as a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country, thereby further strengthening its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India. The data centre has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability, security, and sustainability, which will capitalise on the Adani Group's capability as the largest solar player in the country to generate and source green power.

The AdaniConneX data centre is a brand-new facility enabling Flipkart to design the data centre to its growing infrastructure needs with a significant focus on security and keeping data locally within India. 

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AdaniConneX, Flipkart, Adani
Run Out of Milk? Robots on Call for Singapore Home Deliveries of Groceries
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Video Teasers Leak Hinting at Imminent Launch
Flipkart Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Adani Group to Strengthen Logistics, Data Centre Capabilities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  2. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  3. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23; Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins With Deals and Offers on Premium Phones
  6. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  7. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  8. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  9. New iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch in April, One With Mini-LED Screen
  10. Moto G60 Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Launched in India
  3. Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions
  4. Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Speaker and Video Conferencing Camera Said to Be in the Works
  5. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, More Premium Phones on Offer With Deals and Discounts
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Has No Plans to ‘Shelve’ Game, Committed to Fixing So It Can Sell 'For Years'
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Could be bigger than Galaxy S21
  8. Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22
  9. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com