Flipkart to Create 70,000 New Jobs in India Ahead of Festive Season

Flipkart said it would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas, or small grocery stores, for last-mile delivery.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2020 15:13 IST
Flipkart said it would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas for last-mile delivery

Highlights
  • Flipkart's Big Billion Days are styled on the lines of Amazon's Prime Day
  • It is a four- or five-day long sale that usually starts around October
  • Flipkart had launched Flipkart Wholesale for mom-and-pop stores

Walmart's Flipkart said on Tuesday it would create 70,000 new jobs and employ many more as delivery partners and in other roles as it prepares for a surge in online shopping during the busy Indian festive season.

Flipkart, Amazon's Indian unit and Reliance's fledgling e-commerce business are vying for a share of the booming online retail market, which received a big boost from the COVID-19 pandemic as more Indians used their smartphones to shop for groceries and other items.

Flipkart's "Big Billion Days", styled on the lines of Amazon's Prime Day, rakes in its biggest sales for the year. The four- or five-day long sale usually starts around October to tap India's festive season, which ends with Diwali.

The company said it would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas, or small grocery stores, for last-mile delivery.

"While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and (local corner stores)," the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, the e-commerce company launched an online wholesale service, Flipkart Wholesale, for mom-and-pop stores and other small businesses.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Flipkart, Big Billion Day, Prime Day, Amazon, Walmart
Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, Enco M31 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500
Facebook Saw Attempts to Influence Delhi Polls With Fake Accounts But Didn’t Disclose Them, Says Ex-Employee

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
