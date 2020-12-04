Technology News
Flipkart Announces 2GUD Local Service to Connect Customers With Popular Retail Stores

Flipkart’s 2GUD app will host a 2GUD Local experience first with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru, wherein customers will get a chance to shop sarees starting from Rs. 399.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 December 2020 13:58 IST
First 2GUD Local event will begin at 4pm (IST) today

Highlights
  • Flipkart partners with KLM Fashion Mall for first 2GUD Local event
  • 2GUD Local helps stores with cataloguing support, advertising, marketing
  • 2GUD Local first event will be held via 2GUD app

Flipkart has introduced a new 2GUD Local feature that looks to bring popular offline retailers and shopping malls online, for customers across India. The 2GUD Local experience is now available on Flipkart's refurbished goods platform, 2GUD. The new 2GUD Local experience will showcase single brand and multi-brand stores through long-format videos coupled with engaging narratives on the app. 2GUD Local's first digital event is with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru, and it is scheduled to kick off at 4pm (IST) today.

2GUD Local will help offline stores, brands, and shopping destinations to create a digital footprint by helping them with cataloguing support, consumer fulfilment, advertising, and marketing, Flipkart says. The 2GUD app will host the first 2GUD Local experience today with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru, wherein customers will get a chance to shop sarees starting from Rs. 399. The in-store experience will be offered online through long-format videos shot within store premises by influencers, coupled with engaging narratives and conversations. The first 2GUD Local event will begin at 4pm (IST) on Friday.

2GUD Local essentially lets consumers shop from popular local stores virtually. Flipkart says that it will provide KLM Fashion Mall and other future partners with an additional channel for sales as well as access to new geographies for consumer acquisition. KLM Fashion Mall was awarded the ‘Affordable Store of the Year' by Times Icon and is known to provide value-driven offers throughout the year. 2GUD Local first event with KLM Fasshion Mall will be held through the 2GUD app and mobile site.

Flipkart had announced the launch of social commerce on the 2GUD app in July. The new feature allows customers to experience uninterrupted video shopping by following digital influencers and keeping a tab on the latest fashion trends, gadget reviews, beauty tips, and more. This new video feed is populated by several influencers hand-picked by Flipkart across different categories and topics. 2GUD claims to cover more than 600 product segments and offer both new and refurbished products.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, 2GUD, 2GUD Local, KLM Fashion Mall
