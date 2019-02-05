NDTV Gadgets360.com

PSA: Today's the Last Day to Save All Your Photos on Flickr Before They Get Permanently Deleted

, 05 February 2019
PSA: Today's the Last Day to Save All Your Photos on Flickr Before They Get Permanently Deleted

Flickr will start deleting your photos in case you've got more than 1,000 of them, without a Pro account

Highlights

  • Flickr has a limit for 1,000 photos for all free users right now
  • All photos above the 1,000 mark will be deleted starting today
  • Users can either back up their photos or switch to a Pro account

Do you still have a lot of photos on Flickr? Today is your last chance to save and download all your photos from Flickr before the company starts deleting all your data. Photo-sharing website SmugMug, which now owns Flickr, had earlier announced its plans to kill the free 1TB storage tier. Flickr users will need to pay $50 per year for 1TB storage or opt for a free plan capped at 1,000 photos. In case you have more than 1,000 photos, you should start backing up your photos right away.

Although most professional users may have already saved all their photos, some users may still have a lot of photos waiting to be backed up. Flickr's new owner had stopped letting users upload more than 1,000 photos in January this year unless someone signed up for a Pro account.

From today, users can either switch to a Pro account at $50 per year or just download all their photos on a hard drive or move to them to a different cloud-based service such as Google Photos. Flickr will take a few months to delete all the photos, but after today you may not get the chance to save them.

Apart from unlimited storage, Flickr's Pro account offers a bunch of other useful features such as ad-free experience, access to a community of professionals, advanced statistics, and more.

To download all your photos from Flickr right away, follow these following steps:

  1. Sign in to your Flickr account
  2. Head to your Photostream and click on 'Select all'
  3. A pop-up menu will show up with an option to 'Download'
  4. Click on 'Create zip file' and download the entire archive on your hard drive

It's worth mentioning here that Flickr will only let you download photos in batches of 500. If you've got a lot of photos to back up, it may take a while.

Once you've downloaded all your photos you can upload them to your favourite cloud-based service.

Further reading: Flickr
