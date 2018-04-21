Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flickr Acquired by Photo Storage Service SmugMug for an Undisclosed Amount

 
, 21 April 2018
Flickr Acquired by Photo Storage Service SmugMug for an Undisclosed Amount

Highlights

  • Flickr will continue to operate as a separate entity
  • The deal was announced on April 20
  • Verizon bought Yahoo last year, and the deal included Yahoo

Photo management platform SmugMug said on Friday it has agreed to buy image and video-hosting website Flickr for an undisclosed amount.

Flickr will continue to operate as a separate entity after the deal closes, SmugMug said.

"Uniting the SmugMug and Flickr brands will make the whole photography community stronger and better connected," SmugMug Chief Executive Don MacAskill said in a statement. "Together, we can preserve photography as the global language of storytelling."

“Flickr is an amazing community, full of some of the world's most passionate photographers. It’s a fantastic product and a beloved brand, supplying tens of billions of photos to hundreds of millions of people around the world,” MacAskill said to USA Today. “Flickr has survived through thick-and-thin and is core to the entire fabric of the Internet.”

 

"We are thrilled to announce that SmugMug has acquired Flickr. We couldn’t be more excited to unite two brands that share the same mission, passions, and values. Photographers have always found ways to share their passion, work, and inspiration with each other. Together we are home to the creators, the shutter pressers, the doers and makers. We’re home to you," the company said in another statement.

Verizon bought Yahoo's core business for $4.48 billion in February last year and the acquisition included Flickr, among other Web properties. The acquisition was completed in June last year.

Written with inputs from Reuters

Further reading: Flickr, SmugMug, Photo Sharing Service, Photo Storage Service, Internet, Yahoo, Verizon, Acquisition, Buyout
