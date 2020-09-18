Technology News
loading

Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes

Firefox Send had been taken offline in July after it was discovered that the service was being used to deliver malware.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 September 2020 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes

Firefox Send was being used to deliver malware and was taken offline by Mozilla in July

Highlights
  • Mozilla shuts down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
  • Firefox Send was being used to deliver malware
  • Both the services were part of the Firefox Test Pilot program

Mozilla is shutting down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes. Firefox Send was a free encrypted file-sharing service, but it was taken offline in July after Mozilla discovered it was being used to deliver malware and conduct spear phishing attacks. Now, the company has decided to decommission the service. Firefox Notes, meanwhile, was an encrypted data-syncing service that Mozilla will also be killing. Both the services were part of the Firefox Test Pilot program.

Mozilla announced in a blog post that Firefox Send and Firefox Notes will be decommissioned, and will no longer be part of Mozilla's product family.

Firefox Send was launched in March 2019, but had to be taken offline by Mozilla as it became a tool for some to ship malware and conduct phishing attacks. At that time, the company had said that the service would be unavailable only temporarily, as it worked on product improvements. However, Mozilla said in the blog that it weighed the cost of its ‘overall portfolio and strategic focus,' and decided to not relaunch Firefox Send. Since the service is already offline, Mozilla said that no major changes will take place.

Users will no longer be able to upload or receive files from Firefox Send. However, the support page of the service explained that the files shared from a computer or device will still be available on the device, and haven't been moved or altered. The company ensured that the files have been wiped from their server.

Firefox Notes was developed under the Firefox Test Pilot program as a tool to experiment with new methods of encrypted data syncing. Mozilla will be decommissioning the Android Notes app and syncing service in early November. The Firefox Notes desktop browser extension will, however, remain available for existing installs, but will not be maintained by Mozilla any longer. It won't be installable either, and the company said it would include an option to export all notes, about which you can learn more about on the company's support website.

Mozilla had laid off nearly 250 employees last month as a result of coronavirus-induced economic conditions. At the time of announcing this, the company had said it would be working on a new plan that mapped out specific areas to focus on. The decision to shut down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes could be part of this larger plan.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla, Mozilla Firefox, Firefox Send, Firefox Notes, Malware
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch
Paytm App Pulled From Google Play, Paytm First Games Removed Alongside

Related Stories

Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  2. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  7. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  8. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  9. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  10. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
#Latest Stories
  1. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  2. Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
  3. Paytm App Pulled From Google Play, Paytm First Games Removed Alongside
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone Might Be Coming to Mobile, Activision Job Listing Suggests
  6. Moto E7 Plus India Launch Set for September 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. iOS 14 Bug Resets Default Mail and Browser App Settings After Every Reboot
  8. Facebook to Curb Private Groups Spreading Hate, Misinformation
  9. Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer: Flipkart Calls the Listing an ‘Unexpected Error’
  10. Court Orders People Against Conspiracy Theories Connecting FAU-G, Goqii Vital 3.0 With Sushant Singh Rajput
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com