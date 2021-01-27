Technology News
loading

Mozilla Firefox 85 Ends Support for Adobe Flash Player, Cracks Down on Supercookies

Firefox 85 aims to isolate supercookies to prevent them from tracking users’ Web browsing from one site to the next.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 January 2021 17:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Firefox 85 Ends Support for Adobe Flash Player, Cracks Down on Supercookies

Firefox 85 does not have a setting to re-enable Adobe Flash

Highlights
  • Firefox 85 does not have Adobe Flash support
  • As per Mozilla, Firefox 85 will protect users from supercookies
  • Supercookies can track you online even after you clear cookies

Mozilla Firefox 85 has been released, which ends support for Adobe Flash Player plugin and “protects” users from supercookies. Firefox 85 does not support Adobe Flash or have a setting to re-enable it – a pre-decided move that was first announced back in 2017. Besides that, the biggest change in the latest version of Firefox is the crackdown on supercookies, which are trackers that can stay hidden in the browser and track you online even after you clear cookies.

Firefox 85 does not have Adobe Flash support, which the company claims will improve performance and security. Adobe had announced the retirement of Flash Player back in 2017. Mozilla had confirmed that Firefox version 84.0 would be the last release to support Adobe Flash.

Calling it a “fundamental' change,” Mozilla explained in a blog post that Firefox 85 would partition network connections and caches by the website being visited. Firefox 85 stable release aims to isolate supercookies to prevent them from tracking users' Web browsing from one site to the next.

Supercookies can be used in place of ordinary cookies to store user identifiers, but are harder to delete and block, making it difficult for users to protect their privacy while browsing. Mozilla claims that the changes made in Firefox 85 will greatly reduce the effectiveness of cache-based suppercookies and would eliminate a tracker's ability to use them across website.

Firefox 85 uses a different image cache for every website a user visits, according to Mozilla. This means that while cached images will still load when a user revisits the same site, those caches won't be shared by the browser across sites.

Mozilla claims that Firefox 85 partitions all of the following caches by the top-level site being visited: Alt-Svc cache, DNS cache, favicon cache, font cache, HSTS cache, HTTP Authentication cache, HTTP cache, image cache, OCSP cache, style sheet cache, and TLS certificate cache.

The latest version of Firefox partitions pooled connections, prefetch connections, preconnect connections, speculative connections, and TLS session identifiers, in order to protect users from connection-based tracking. The partitioning applies to all third-party resources embedded on a website.

Mozilla's release notes also said that Firefox 85 would make it easier to save and access bookmarks. The browser remembers your preferred location for saved bookmarks, displays the bookmark toolbar by default on the new tabs, and gives easy access to the bookmarks via a toolbar folder. The password manager in Firefox 85 also allows users to remove all saved logins with one click.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Firefox 85, Firefox, Mozilla, supercookies, Adobe Flash
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Violence During Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 85 Ends Support for Adobe Flash Player, Cracks Down on Supercookies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. FAU-G Gives Indians a Game Based on Indian Stories: Vishal Gondal
  3. Apple Rumoured to Be Working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus
  4. FAU-G Game App is Available Now: How to Download on Android
  5. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  6. TikTok, WeChat, 57 Other Apps ‘Permanently’ Banned in India: Reports
  7. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
  8. Sony Alpha 1 Mirrorless Camera With Up to 8K Recording Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Ramping Up iPhone Production in India to Reduce Dependency on China: Report
  2. Amazon Set to Launch in Poland for Local Shoppers to Switch Over From German Site
  3. Mozilla Firefox 85 Ends Support for Adobe Flash Player, Cracks Down on Supercookies
  4. Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Violence During Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally
  5. TikTok, 58 More Apps Ban by India Violates World Trade Organization Rules: China
  6. Poco M3 Set to Launch in India on February 2, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  7. OnePlus 9 Specifications, Design Tipped as Live Image Surfaces Online
  8. The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice Winner, Heads to Netflix
  9. Kevin Hart Joins Borderlands Movie as Roland, Opposite Cate Blanchett
  10. Samsung Galaxy A02 With 6.5-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com