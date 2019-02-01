NDTV Gadgets360.com

Firefox 66 to Default Enable MitM Attack Warnings for More Security

, 01 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Firefox 66 to Default Enable MitM Attack Warnings for More Security

Firefox 66 should be released sometime in mid-March

Highlights

  • Firefox 66 has been released in beta for Web and Android users
  • This version will enable MitM error warnings by default
  • It will warn users of attacks performed using local network

Firefox released version 65 just a few days ago, and alongside it also made available Firefox 66 in beta for Web and Android users. Now, in its weekly blog highlighting the work in progress, the company confirms that it will introduce a new security feature that will warn users if a Man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack is being performed by any third-party app by using their HTTPS traffic. Mozilla notes that this MitM error page will be turned on by default with Firefox 66 set to release in mid-March.

The MitM error page will be turned on by default with Firefox 66, and it will show you a message that should read "MOZILLA_PKIX_ERROR_MITM_DETECTED". This message will show up when something on your device is intercepting your network and injecting certificates in a way that is not trusted by Firefox. In such cases, Firefox 66 will show the MitM error message in the browser.

ZDNet notes that this error message may appear if a users' system is infected with malware, and untrusted certificates are installed to intercept HTTPS traffic. This page may also show up if a hacker on the same network is trying to get into the users' internet traffic and replace certificates for spying purposes.

There's also a scenario where the error page will pop-up if antivirus software or Web developer tools that replace legitimate website TLS certificates with their own in order to scan for malware inside HTTPS traffic or to debug encrypted traffic is identified. This MitM error warning will make the user aware about any of these scenarios, and compel them to the necessary measures, and investigate deeper. Mozilla also has a dedicated support page that gives out advice on what needs to be done in each of the above mentioned scenarios.

For those unaware, Firefox 65 was rolled out just this week, and it brought along a new interface that allows for easy access of the Content Blocking section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Firefox, Firefox 66, MitM Attacks
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Deactivating Facebook Leaves People Less Informed but Happier, Study Finds
Huawei Foldable 5G Smartphone Launch Set for February 24, Invite Reveals
Pricee
Firefox 66 to Default Enable MitM Attack Warnings for More Security
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  2. 11-Year-Old Wants PUBG Banned, Goes to Bombay High Court
  3. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  4. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  5. MyJio App Starts Offering Deals via 'Jio Prime Fridays' Section
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.