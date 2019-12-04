Technology News
loading

Fired Google Workers Plan Federal Labour Complaint

Laurence Berland, Sophie Waldman, Rebecca Rivers and Paul Duke say they believe they did not violate company policies.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 09:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fired Google Workers Plan Federal Labour Complaint

Google disputes that they fired the employees for organising activity

Highlights
  • Workers claim Google retaliated against them for organising workers
  • All four were fired November 25
  • Google using alleged violations as an excuse to terminate them: workers

Four workers fired from Google last week are planning to file a federal labour complaint against the company, claiming it unfairly retaliated against them for organising workers around social causes. The former employees said Tuesday they are preparing to file unfair labour practise charges with the National Labor Relations Board this week. All four were fired November 25 for what Google said were violations of its data security policy.

Company officials wrote in a memo — without confirming the employees' names — that the four were “searching for, accessing, and distributing business information outside the scope of their jobs.”

But the four workers — Laurence Berland, Sophie Waldman, Rebecca Rivers, and Paul Duke — say they believe they did not violate company policies and claim that Google is using the alleged violations as an excuse to terminate them for labour activity.

“This is an expression of Google's management power,” Duke said. “They are scared of worker power.”

Google disputes that they fired the employees for organising activity.

“No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company's activities,” the company said in a statement.

Google employees are known for being some of the most outspoken across the tech industry. Thousands of employees walked out of work last year to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims, in what became known as the Google Walkout. Since then, employees have petitioned for better benefits for contract workers, successfully argued for the end of mandatory arbitration and have opposed Google's involvement in some government projects.

The company has also been known for an open, collaborative work culture since its early days, one that employee activists say is now getting closed off.

CEO Sundar Pichai's weekly question-and-answer sessions with employees became monthly meetings. Google also updated its community guidelines to tell employees to avoid “disrupting the workday” to debate politics or other topics. Some workers complain both moves were meant to discourage open speech and crack down on employee pushback.

Waldman and Duke helped create a petition earlier this year that called for Google to refrain from bidding on a cloud computing contract with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Nearly 1,500 employees signed the petition, which said CBP had “engaged in human rights abuses” at the southern border and that Google should not work with the agency.

Rivers and Berland also helped spread the petition, and Berland has been involved in organizing other campaigns at the company, including those involving LGBTQ rights.

All four say they were questioned by Google officials in the past few months for sharing or accessing internal documents. Two say they were placed on administrative leave last month.

The company said it found one worker set up notifications to be alerted about other employees' calendar changes, which made those employees feel unsafe. It said screenshots of their calendars with their names were shared externally.

“We have always taken information security very seriously, and will not tolerate efforts to intimidate Googlers or undermine their work, nor actions that lead to the leak of sensitive business or customer information,” read the memo sent by Chris Rackow, Royal Hansen and Heather Adkins from the company's security and investigations team.

The employees said any documents they viewed and shared were already accessible by Google workers, and they only shared them internally. They said others later shared them outside the company.

The four fired workers said they received no severance payments. They are working with lawyers and have not yet determined the details of the NLRB complaint, but said it will address retaliation concerns and will likely take issue broadly with Google's recent policy changes and alleged crackdowns against employee organizing.

Google reached a separate settlement with the NLRB in September over employees' ability to speak out about workplace issues. Google agreed to post notices to remind employees of their rights, including the ability to talk to each other about workplace conditions and push for changes such as raises.

The situation of the four workers has led to additional protest. A few hundred people attended a rally at Google's San Francisco office in November to call for Rivers' and Berland's reinstatement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Google Co-Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Step Down as Sundar Pichai Named Alphabet CEO
Honor Smartphones
Fired Google Workers Plan Federal Labour Complaint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  3. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  4. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  7. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  8. Qualcomm Unveils 5G-Ready Snapdragon 865, 765, 765G SoCs
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 With Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch 'Very Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. Fired Google Workers Plan Federal Labour Complaint
  2. Google Co-Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin Step Down as Sundar Pichai Named Alphabet CEO
  3. Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching 'Very Soon', Redmi K30 Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 765 SoC
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  6. HP Chromebook x360 12-Inch, 14-Inch With Metallic Build Launched in India Starting Rs. 29,990
  7. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Will Not Receive Android 10 Update in India, Company Says
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How the Latest Prepaid Plans Compare
  9. Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More
  10. Facebook Brings WhatsApp Integration to Its Revamped Crisis Response Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.