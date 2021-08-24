Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Financial Firms' Digital Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow

Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow

The SEC plans to launch a sweeping consultation that could have major ramifications for retail brokers, wealth managers, and robo-advisers.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2021 17:41 IST
Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow

Gensler told Congress in May hearing about the saga that the SEC would seek public input on gamification

Highlights
  • The SEC plans to launch a sweeping consultation in coming days
  • The consultation was partly sparked by January's meme stock saga
  • Gensler echoed a growing worry among regulators

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek input on whether digital customer engagement innovations used by financial firms should be governed by existing rules or may need new ones, commission chair Gary Gensler told Reuters.

While the SEC's thinking on the subject is at an "early stage," its rules may need updating to account for an artificial intelligence-led revolution in predictive analytics, differential marketing, and behavioural prompts designed to optimise customer engagement, he said.

The SEC plans to launch a sweeping consultation in coming days that could have major ramifications for retail brokers, wealth managers, and robo-advisers, which increasingly use such tools to drive customers to higher-revenue products.

"We're at a transformational time. I really believe data analytics and AI can bring a lot of positives, but it means we should look back and think about what does this mean for user interface, user engagement, fairness and bias," said Gensler. "What does it mean about rules written in an earlier era?"

The consultation was partly sparked by January's meme stock saga, which resulted in intense scrutiny of retail broker practices, including "gamification" - game-like prompts designed to optimise customer engagement.

Gensler told Congress in a May hearing about the saga that the SEC would seek public input on gamification.

He now says the agency should examine the gamut of digital-engagement practices. While such features can increase consumers' access to capital markets, they may also expose them to increased risks.

Certain behavioural prompts could potentially be considered investment advice and regulated as such, he added.

"These digital engagement practices raise questions as to when marketing becomes advice, when is it a recommendation, what's the duty of care?" said Gensler, who was previously a professor at MIT where he taught classes on financial technology.

Gensler echoed a growing worry among regulators that such tools may perpetuate discriminatory behavior. With some marketing practices, for example, companies customise product offerings, and prices to customers' preferences and profile.

"The data that's coming in to these data analytics, whether it be machine learning or deep learning, will represent the biases in society, as they exist already," he said.

SPACs

Since becoming SEC chair in April, Gensler has set out an ambitious agenda, pursuing new climate change, and workforce related disclosures, cracking down on the boom in special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, deals and increasing scrutiny of US-listings of Chinese companies.

Gensler said the SEC's planned new SPAC rules would enhance disclosures, particularly regarding the costs of deals and how later stage investors would be diluted.

Wall Street's biggest gold rush of recent years, SPACs are listed shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company and take it public, allowing targets to sidestep the more onerous regulatory checks of an initial public offering.

But some critics say later stage investors are getting ripped off by SPAC sponsors, which are also early investors.

"Think about the cost at every stage: at the beginning, the sponsor fees, the underwriting fees, the lawyers' fees. It all adds up to a very intensive and costly process," said Gensler.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SEC, Gary Gensler
Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report

Related Stories

Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale on August 31 via Flipkart
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. How to Play YouTube Video in Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS
  10. Google Chrome Will Prevent Websites From Tracking Your Motion Sensor Data
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes
  2. Instagram Reportedly Working on Like Button for Stories
  3. Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  4. Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Russia Using New Hardware to Target Alexei Navalny's Anti-Kremlin App, Experts Say
  6. AI Can't Reliably Detect Emotions From Facial Expressions, Study Finds
  7. Oukitel WP15 5G Rugged Smartphone Launched With a Massive 15,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator
  9. Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
  10. Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com