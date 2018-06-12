Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FBI Says 74 Arrested in Global Crackdown on Email Fraud

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FBI Says 74 Arrested in Global Crackdown on Email Fraud

US authorities said on Monday that 74 people had been arrested in a global crackdown on email fraud scams, in which criminals have attempted to steal billions of dollars from businesses and individuals.

The cases involve a growing type of fraud known as "business email compromise" that targets employees with access to corporate finances. The fraudsters send emails that appear to be from trusted corporate executives or vendors, which instruct targeted employees to wire funds to accounts controlled by criminals.

The same groups also ran similar scams targeting individuals, including real-estate buyers and the elderly, the bureau said.

Nearly $2.4 million (roughly Rs. 16 crores) was seized in the six-month operation dubbed "Operation Wire Wire" and about $14 million (roughly Rs. 94 crores) in fraudulent wire transfers was recovered, according to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Of those arrested, 42 were in the United States, 29 in Nigeria, and the others in Canada, Mauritius, and Poland, the FBI said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, US, Email
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Tipped to Sport a 6.9-Inch Samsung OLED Display
Moto G6
FBI Says 74 Arrested in Global Crackdown on Email Fraud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  2. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  3. The Best Trailers From Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  6. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  7. Redmi 6 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  9. Vivo Nex Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch Today
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.