Technology News
loading

Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage

Fastly said the software bug was triggered when one of its customers changed settings.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 17:04 IST
Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage

Fastly issue knocked out high traffic sites including news providers like The Guardian and New York Times

Highlights
  • Fastly operates a group of servers strategically placed around the world
  • The company post gave a timeline of events
  • Its networks were fully recovered at 1235 GMT (6:05pm IST)

Fastly, the company behind a major global Internet outage this week, said on Wednesday the incident was caused by a bug in its software that was triggered when one of its customers changed their settings.

Tuesday's outage raised questions about the reliance of the Internet on a few infrastructure companies. Fastly issue knocked out high traffic sites including news providers such as The Guardian and New York Times, as well as British government sites, Reddit, and Amazon.

"This outage was broad and severe, and we're truly sorry for the impact to our customers and everyone who relies on them," the company said in a blog post authored by Nick Rockwell, its senior engineering and infrastructure executive.

He said the problem should have been anticipated.

Fastly operates a group of servers strategically placed around the world to help customers move and store content close to their end users quickly and safely.

The company post gave a timeline of events and promised to examine and explain why Fastly had failed to detect the software bug during its own testing process.

Fastly said the bug was in a software update shipped to customers on May 12 but was not triggered until one unidentified customer carried out settings changes that triggered the problem "which caused 85 percent of our network to return errors."

Fastly noticed the outage within a minute it occurring at 0947 GMT (3:17pm IST), and engineers worked out the cause at 1027 GMT (3:57pm IST). Once they disabled the settings that triggered the problem, most of the company's network quickly recovered.

"Within 49 minutes, 95 percent of our network was operating as normal," the company said.

Its networks were fully recovered at 1235 GMT (6:05pm IST) and it began rolling out a permanent software fix at 1725 GMT (10:55pm IST), Fastly said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fastly, New York Times, Reddit, Amazon
Realme Laptop India Launch Teased, May Come With MacBook-Like Finish

Related Stories

Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
  9. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teased to Be 'Almost Here'
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage
  2. Realme Laptop India Launch Teased, May Come With MacBook-Like Finish
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped
  4. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
  5. BMW Cooperates With Solarwatt on Home Batteries, to Supply Components Also Used in Its Electric Vehicles
  6. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
  7. MIT Researchers Developing Dynamic, Acrobatic Humanoid That Can Mimic Functions of Human Legs
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Beginning on June 13, Major Deals on Phones Revealed
  9. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch; Could Cost Just Over Rs. 20,000
  10. How Does Instagram Work? Head Adam Mosseri Answers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com