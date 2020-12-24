Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’

Russia's lower house of parliament passed a draft legislation that authorities can target platforms if they limit information.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 December 2020 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’

Authorities were receiving complaints from Russian media that accounts are censored by Facebook, Twitter

Highlights
  • Russia's lower house of parliament passed draft legislation
  • The US tech giants introduced labels for state-affiliated media outlets
  • In 2018, regulators ordered Telegram to be blocked

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday moved a step closer to allowing regulators to block Internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube if they are deemed to have censored content produced by Russians.

Russia's lower house of parliament, which passed draft legislation in a third reading, said in a media release that authorities can target platforms if they have been found to limit information based on nationality and language.

The lower house State Duma added that internet websites could also be sanctioned "in the event of discrimination against the content of Russian media".

In an explanatory note attached to the bill, the authors wrote that authorities have been receiving complaints this year from Russian media that their accounts have been censored by "foreign Internet platforms Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube".

Earlier this year the US tech giants introduced labels for state-affiliated media outlets.

The legislation now needs to get approval from the upper house Federation Council before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law, steps that are considered to be formalities.

The Kremlin in recent years has stepped up its efforts to control the Russian segment of the Internet under the pretext of combatting online extremism.

In 2018 regulators ordered the encrypted messenger service Telegram to be blocked, although those attempts were ended earlier this year after its co-founder Pavel Durov reported on steps to combat extremism.

Last week a Moscow court fined Google for not taking down online content banned by Russian authorities, the latest in a series of escalating penalties.

In February a Moscow court fined Twitter and Facebook for ignoring a Russian law requiring them to store Russian citizens' user data inside the country.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
Alibaba Faces Antitrust Probe in China Over Monopolistic Behaviour
Honk Is a New Kind of Messaging App for Real-Time, Disappearing Chats

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  2. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  3. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  4. DigiBoxx Indian Cloud Storage Service Launched by NITI Aayog
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Listed Online Ahead of December 24 Launch
  6. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch in OnePlus 9 Series: Report
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements
  2. IBM Agrees to Pay $24.25 Million to Resolve FCC Probes Over Subsidies
  3. Telegram Launches Group Voice Chat Rooms; Android Users Get New Animations, SD Card Storage Support
  4. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus Getting December 2020 Security Patch: Report
  5. Honk Is a New Kind of Messaging App for Real-Time, Disappearing Chats
  6. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’
  7. Alibaba Faces Antitrust Probe in China Over Monopolistic Behaviour
  8. SolarWinds Hackers Are ‘Impacting’ State, Local Governments: US Cyber Agency
  9. OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report
  10. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com