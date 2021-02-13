Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at House Hearing in March: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at House Hearing in March: Report

Google CEO Sundar Pichai could also testify at the hearing alongside Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2021 10:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at House Hearing in March: Report

Mark Zuckerberg may be present before before House Energy and Commerce Committee

Highlights
  • Facebook and Twitter CEOs are in talks with House of Representatives
  • They may testify at a hearing as early as next month
  • A firm date has not yet been set for hearing

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The exact focus of the hearing is not yet clear, the report said.

Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the report added, citing two people. Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have discussed the same, Politico said, citing one person.

According to the report, the appearance of the Facebook and Twitter CEOs could be contingent on them testifying jointly alongside Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

A firm date has not yet been set for hearing, but it could come as early as March, the report said, citing sources.

Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment. The House Energy and Commerce Committee declined to comment.

All three chiefs appeared at a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee in October. Republican lawmakers questioned them about their content moderation decisions while Democrats primarily focused on insufficient actions against misinformation that interfered with the election.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter
Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report

Related Stories

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at House Hearing in March: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  2. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  3. Volkswagen Taps Microsoft's Cloud to Develop Self-Driving Software
  4. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Twitter CEO Announces Bitcoin Endowment Trust With Focus on India, Africa
  6. iPad Air (2020), Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2 Review
  7. Here’s a Teaser for Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Coming This Sunday
  8. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live
  9. Moto E6i With Tiger SC9863A SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at House Hearing in March: Report
  2. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report
  3. Google Signs $76 Million Deal With French Publishers for News Snippets in Search
  4. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  5. Amazon to Integrate Pantry Within Fresh Store in India, Two-Hour Delivery Offered to Customers
  6. ISRO Joins Hands With MapmyIndia to Take on Google Maps With Homegrown Mapping Portal
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With Dolby Vision Support, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. China's Mars Probe Tianwen-1 Sends Back Video of Red Planet After Successfully Entering Orbit
  9. Steam Lunar New Year Sale Is Underway With Up to 80 Percent Discount on Games
  10. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com