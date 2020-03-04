Facebook
The Information earlier reported that Facebook would not make Libra available on its own services but later corrected its article.
A Facebook spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the company was working on digital versions of government-backed currencies and said it was still planning to offer the proposed Libra token as well.
Facebook announced in June last year a plan to launch Libra in partnership with other members of the Libra association, but the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.
© Thomson Reuters 2020
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement