  • Facebook Says It’s Developing a Tool That Could Read Your Brain; and AI Tool to Summarise News Articles: Report

Facebook Says It’s Developing a Tool That Could Read Your Brain; and AI Tool to Summarise News Articles: Report

Facebook CTO reportedly said that the neural sensor could be used for typing or holding a virtual object.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 16 December 2020 19:03 IST
Facebook is also reportedly working on a tool to let people to communicate across different languages

Highlights
  • Facebook reportedly said it was working on building a neural sensor
  • The tool will be able to detect people’s thoughts, as per a report
  • Facebook is reportedly working on a tool called “TL;DR"

Facebook is planning on building a neural sensor that will be able to detect people's thoughts and translate them into action, as per a report. Facebook held a year-end meeting with its employees on Tuesday, where the company told its employees about plans for 2021 and demonstrated new technology. Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer reportedly detailed the neural sensor which could read commands from people's brains. The report stated that Facebook is also developing a tool called “TL;DR” that would summarise news articles with the help of AI, so that users don't have to read the full piece.

The social media giant's internal meeting was not public, but BuzzFeed News said in a report that it obtained audio of the meeting. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg led the meeting, which was broadcast virtually to the company's employees. In the meeting, several new technologies were demonstrated.

TL;DR, the acronym for ‘too long, didn't read,' will reportedly be the name of an AI assistant that will summarise news articles in bullet points. The tool could also be offering audio narration of articles and a voice assistant to ask questions about a piece, noted the report.

Facebook also reportedly demonstrated a neural sensor device that would be able to detect people's thoughts and translate them into inputs. The company's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said, according to the report, that the sensor takes “neural signals coming from my brain, down my spinal cord along my arm, to my wrist,” where this sensor detects and interprets them, and allows users to make a physical action.

Schroepfer reportedly said that the neural sensor could be used for typing, holding a virtual object, or controlling a video game.

As per the report, the CTO also noted that Facebook's data centers were receiving new systems, which would make them 10 to 30 times faster and allow the company's AI to train itself.

“Horizon” was another projected mentioned by Schroepfer in the meeting, according to the report. It is aimed to be a new virtual reality kind of social media, where users will be able to ‘hang out' with their avatars in VR. A universal voice translator that will let people to communicate across different languages and a tech called FaceGen that would allow video chatting in bad connectivity environments were also mentioned.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
