Technology News
loading

Facebook Sued by Mobile Banking App Current Over Similar Calibra Logo

According to the lawsuit filed by Current, Calibra's logo "is not only confusingly similar to, but virtually identical to the Current Marks".

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 10:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Sued by Mobile Banking App Current Over Similar Calibra Logo

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project has hit another roadblock, as a mobile banking app has sued its Calibra subsidiary over similar logos.

Interestingly, both the logos were designed by San Francisco-based branding firm 'Character', which has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit filed by a mobile banking firm named Current, Calibra's logo "is not only confusingly similar to, but virtually identical to the Current Marks".

It's still unclear how it happened, but Current had filed an application for its logo on June 26, a few days after Calibra was unveiled, Engadget reported on Sunday quoting CoinDesk.

Calibra was introduced as the division that would oversee Facebook's cryptocurrency plans, including the development of a digital wallet.

Meanwhile, several companies such as Visa, Mastercard and eBay pulled out of the Libra cryptocurrency project ahead of their first meeting in Geneva on October 14.

PayPal was the first to announce its withdrawal from the Libra Association, the 28-member non-profit organisation formed by the social networking giant for the global roll out of its digital currency Libra in 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Calibra, Libra
Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Sued by Mobile Banking App Current Over Similar Calibra Logo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Vivo U10 Review
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  6. Nokia 7.2 Review
  7. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  9. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Sued by Mobile Banking App Current Over Similar Calibra Logo
  2. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  3. Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report
  4. Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
  6. Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes
  7. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  8. Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
  9. Samsung Galaxy A91 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Tech
  10. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.