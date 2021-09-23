Technology News
loading

Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency

Facebook said it sought to provide clarity on the content it down-ranks in the news feed.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2021 15:22 IST
Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency

Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions" by 15 percent

Highlights
  • Facebook continues to grapple with privacy controls implemented by Apple
  • Facebook fought back against the changes
  • Facebook argued it would hurt small businesses

Facebook on Thursday said it reduces the distribution of certain content including clickbait, posts with "sensationalist" or exaggerated health claims or low-quality videos on its news feed, and outlined its content guidelines as the social media platform faces increased scrutiny over how it displays content to users.

In a blog post, Facebook said it sought to provide clarity on the content it down-ranks in the news feed, which the company said is based in part on feedback from users.

The post comes after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that efforts to change the content algorithm to boost "meaningful social interaction" ended up rewarding posts with outrage or sensationalism.

Facebook said it also demotes content from news publishers that users rate as untrusted in surveys and content posted by pages or accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

In other Facebook-related news, the platform said it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook.

Facebook said it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an advertisement, by 15 percent, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers. Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

The announcement comes as Facebook and the larger digital advertising industry continues to grapple with the privacy controls implemented by Apple in April, which are designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users for advertising purposes without their consent.

Facebook fought back against the changes, arguing it would hurt small businesses that rely on targeted advertising to find new customers.

The social media company previously warned investors that there would be "greater impact" of the Apple changes on Facebook's advertisement business during the third quarter compared with its second quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Fantastic Beasts 3 Title Revealed, Release Date Moved Up Three Months
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2
  4. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  5. Cryptocurrency Incomes to Be Taxed? Finance Ministry to Reportedly Examine
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  8. Redmi 9 Activ Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  9. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Testing Offline Video Downloads on Desktop Browser for Premium Accounts: How to Enable
  2. Cryptocurrency: Price Drop Makes Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Add Over 700 Coins in 2 Days
  3. Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency
  4. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple's 'Pro-Competition' Claim Mocked by Australia's Commonwealth Bank Over Control of Payments
  6. Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October
  7. NASA Robots Compete in DARPA's Subterranean Challenge Finals for Chance to Win $2 Million
  8. Google Files Writ With Delhi High Court Against CCI After 'Leak' of Confidential Report
  9. Redmi 9 Activ to Go on Sale in India on September 24, Specifications Tipped Alongside Redmi 9A Sport
  10. Facebook Ordered by US Court to Release Records of Anti-Rohingya Content for Genocide Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com