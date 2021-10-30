Technology News
Facebook to Meta Calls for Big Tech’s Name Change From FAANG to MAANG

The combined influence of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet is in need of a name change.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2021 16:49 IST
FAANG consists of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google

Highlights
  • Facebook was renamed to Meta Platforms on Thursday
  • MAMATA consists of Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla and Alphabet
  • Shares of Meta Platforms rose about 2 percent in early trading

MAANG? MANGA? Or MAMATA?

Facebook's rebranding to Meta Platforms has launched a search for a new name for the high-flying FAANG group that also includes Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet.

Facebook on Thursday announced it is now called Meta Platforms as the social media company shifts to building the ambitious "metaverse", a shared virtual environment. The name change comes after a damaging whistleblower report and criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its market power.

The most popular suggestion on Twitter for the tech-related heavyweight group was MAANG — where FAANG's "F" is replaced with "M". Some users also rearranged the letters to MANGA, referring to Japanese comic books.

The elite FAANG stocks have a combined market capitalization of about $7.416 trillion (roughly Rs. 5,55,67,013 crore) so far this year, up from about $5.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 4,34,58,556 crore) last year.

Several Twitter users also proposed to reshuffle the group to add Microsoft — which is competing with Apple for the most valuable US-listed company — as well as Tesla, which joined the elite trillion-dollar market value club just this week.

With the reshuffle, some users came up with MAMATA — that would drop Netflix, which has the smallest market cap compared with the rest of the group at $299 billion (roughly Rs. 22,40,611 crore), and use an "A" for Alphabet, whose search engine Google gave the FAANGs their "G".

MAMATA — consisting of Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla and Alphabet — have a combined market cap of about $10 trillion (roughly Rs. 7,49,36,849 crore). They make up a quarter of the S&P 500's weight, compared with the legacy FAANG group's nearly 20 percent.

"These handful of stocks (FAANG) have reigned for quite some time, and it may be with the beginning of taper, rates slowly rising and inflation... that these tech long duration assets may become less valuable," said Tom Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

Shares of Meta Platforms rose about 2 percent in early trading and will get a new ticker, MVRS, on December 1.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

