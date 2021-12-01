Technology News
loading

Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy

“The tie-up between Facebook and Giphy has already removed a potential challenger,” said an chair of an independent investigation on Facebook-Giphy.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 December 2021 11:10 IST
Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy

CMA said that by requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, it is protecting millions of social media users

Highlights
  • Facebook was recently rebranded as Meta Platforms
  • Facebook said it disagreed with the decision
  • Another major provider of GIFs is Google's Tenor

Facebook owner Meta has been told by the UK competition watchdog to sell popular animated images platform Giphy in Britain's first such move against so-called Big Tech in its efforts to bolster regulation of the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had found that last year's acquisition of Giphy would reduce competition between social media platforms and in display advertising.

Facebook, which was recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, said it could appeal against the CMA's decision. It has four weeks to appeal.

"The tie-up between Facebook and Giphy has already removed a potential challenger in the display advertising market," said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent investigation on Facebook-Giphy for the CMA.

"By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising."

Facebook said it disagreed with the decision.

"We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The CMA in October fined the company a record $70 million (roughly Rs. 525 crore) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the acquisition, having said in August that it may need Facebook to sell Giphy.

Competitor access

Facebook bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, for a reported $400 million (roughly Rs. 2,990 crore) in May 2020 to integrate the operation with its Instagram photo-sharing app. It has defended the deal to the CMA.

Another major provider of GIFs is Google's Tenor.

The regulator, however, was concerned that Meta could deny competitors access to Giphy GIFs, or force the likes of TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat to provide more user data to use them.

It also said that innovative advertising services launched by Giphy in the United States before the deal could have been expanded to other markets such as Britain, where Meta controls nearly half of the GBP 7 billion (roughly Rs. 69,780 crore) display advertising market.

The CMA has been stepping up regulation of the Big Tech sector.

Last week Alphabet's Google pledged more restrictions on its use of data from its Chrome browser to address CMA concerns about plans to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Giphy
Cricket 22 Release Date, Download, Pre-Order, Review, Gameplay, Price, and More
Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  7. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  10. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  3. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  4. This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  6. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
  10. Amazon Launches New Tool to Help Carmakers Remotely Diagnose Vehicles to Prevent Recalls, Improve Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com