Facebook Messenger Finally Getting WhatsApp-Like Quoted Replies

Facebook Messenger may not be as popular as WhatsApp in India, but it's not too far behind. The instant messaging tool is unique in that it links to your Facebook friend list, and also offers some interesting features such as reactions to specific messages and a floating bubble icon for any one you have an active conversation with on smartphones. A new feature is said to now be rolling out for Messenger on mobile devices, allowing users to reply to specific messages.

The feature is similar to the one available on WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook. The news was revealed in a report by Venture Beat. We weren't able to see the feature on an Android smartphone, even after updating to the latest version of Facebook Messenger through the Google Play Store, indicating that the roll-out could be gradual.

Once the feature does roll out, users will be able to long press on a message where they will see a reply icon next to the reaction emojis. Tapping this will allow users to reply to that specific message, similar to how it's done on WhatsApp. This will make it easier to reference a specific message you're replying to, taking away some of the confusion that is typically found in long and detailed conversations on Messenger. The original message will be displayed above, along with the reply below.

Considering that the feature has been on WhatsApp for a while now, it's really about time that Facebook Messenger gets it. Although WhatsApp is more popular in terms of the sheer number of users, it uses your mobile number and works using your mobile phone. Facebook Messenger is cross platform, using your Facebook account and working on smartphones and PCs equally well, which would make this feature a useful addition for fans of the app.