Technology News
loading

Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says

Libra is different from other digital currencies like Bitcoin because it would be a "stablecoin" tied to national currencies.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 11:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says

Facebook executive David Marcus on Sunday tried to calm the fears of officials threatening to block its proposed digital currency, saying Libra won't be controlled by a single company.

The head of Facebook's Libra currency project sought to address the main issue raised by France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire: the potential for a company to have the power to undermine a government's control of its currency.

Marcus said it has been "very clear to us from the very beginning that a payment networks such as the Libra network shouldn't be controlled by one company."

Speaking at a forum, hosted by the Group of 30, he repeated the company's commitment to work with regulators to address their concerns.

He added that the Libra Association -- comprised of 21 companies -- will "welcome competition to benefit local access and strive for the lowest cost possible for consumers."

But, he cautioned, "the status quo is not an option any longer."

Central banks and government finance officials have long worried about the challenges posed by digital currencies, and the risk they can be used for money laundering and financing terrorism.

Libra is different from other digital currencies like Bitcoin because it would be a "stablecoin" tied to national currencies.

But Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington last week that European governments "will not allow a private company to have the same power, the same monetary power as sovereign states," and will take steps to block Libra from Europe.

Agustin Carstens, former Mexican central banker and longtime sceptic of digital currencies, agreed that technology can help provide access to the financial system to people who have been excluded.

But Carstens, now head of the Bank for International Settlements, said Sunday that the best course would be to "maximize the use of technology with what we've proven that works, that provides stability."

Marcus remained cautiously optimistic.

"We recognize that a change of this magnitude can't be operating without a great sense of responsibility," he said, but he added: "We can actually work together to solve these issues."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, David Marcus
Google Pixel 4 to Get a Fix for Face Unlock Flaw 'In the Coming Months'
Honor Smartphones
Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  4. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  6. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  7. Vivo V17 Pro Review
  8. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Plans to Launch More Than 10 5G Phones Next Year, CEO Lei Jun Reveals
  2. Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications
  4. Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says
  5. Google Pixel 4 to Get a Fix for Face Unlock Flaw 'In the Coming Months'
  6. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. DPIIT Asks Amazon, Flipkart to Reveal Top Five Sellers, Fund Flow, Business Model, and More
  8. Dtrack Malware Detected in Financial Institutions in India: Kaspersky
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1 Update Now Rolling Out
  10. Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.