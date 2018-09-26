NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Host the First 'India Startup Day' on October 9

26 September 2018
Facebook to Host the First 'India Startup Day' on October 9

Highlights

  • The event will live-streamed on the social networking website
  • Facebook is already working with the startup ecosystem in the country
  • India is the third largest startup destination globally: Facebook

In a bid to recognise India's thriving startup ecosystem, Facebook on Wednesday said it will organise its first-ever India Startup Day on October 9. Facebook will celebrate Indian stories of founders and leaders applying technology to solve current and future societal problems at the event, which will live-streamed on the social networking website.

The India Startup Day will also see key business, policy leaders and aspiring startups discuss opportunities and challenges of the new generation of entrepreneurs, the social media giant said in a statement.

"As the third largest startup destination globally and with one of the fastest-growing base of developers in the world, India is on a journey to usher in rapid advances in technology and economic growth," said Facebook.

Facebook is already working with the startup ecosystem in the country, empowering businesses across industries through several programmes and initiatives.

Award categories in the India Startup Day will include She Leads Tech, Building for the World, Building for Tomorrow, and Building for the Next Billion and Community Builder. Startups can apply for the awards by filling a form on the official website for the event. The company says the startups' solutions will be "judged against their innovativeness, the traction/ disruption they have created in their individual fields, and the potential for future impact." The finalists will be selected by a jury of industry experts and stakeholders as well as Facebook. The finalists will pitch to the jury on October 6 in Bengaluru, and the winners will be announced on October 9.

Comments

Facebook to Host the First 'India Startup Day' on October 9
