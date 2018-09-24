Facebook on Monday announced it has appointed Ajit Mohan, former CEO of video streaming platform Hotstar, as Managing Director and Vice-President of Facebook India.

Set to join Facebook from early next year, Mohan will be responsible for driving Facebook's overall strategy and continued investment in India, reporting directly to the Menlo Park-based headquarter and not Asia Pacific.

"Ajit's depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organisations, businesses and with policy makers," said David Fischer, Vice-President of Business and Marketing Partnerships, Facebook.

Ajit will lead a senior leadership team in the country to intensify the company's efforts to help people in India connect with the people and things they care about the most.

"I am delighted to take on the mantle of shaping Facebook's charter in India. It is a unique opportunity to shape the agenda of a company that has brought the world closer together in one of the most exciting markets in the world," said Mohan.

"I look forward to championing India in Facebook and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country," he added.

An alumnus of McKinsey and Company's New York office where he worked with media companies around the globe, Mohan launched and built Hotstar into India's leading premium video streaming platform.

He is a graduate of the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.