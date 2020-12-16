Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal

Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal

Mohan was questioned about a report that Facebook is reluctant to ban Bajrang Dal due to staff security concerns.

By Agencies | Updated: 16 December 2020 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp received approval from the NPCI for rolling out its payments services

Highlights
  • WSJ report suggested Facebook hasn't cracked down on Bajrang Dal
  • Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned Mohan about the WSJ report
  • Mark Zuckerberg said that India is a very special and important country

Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff.

Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.

Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on banning the Bajrang Dal on Facebook, sources said.

The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group due to financial considerations and concerns over the safety of its employees.

On December 15, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a chat Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani that India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make payments over WhatsApp.

Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for rolling out its payments services in India. In 2018, WhatsApp started testing its UPI-based payments services in India, a global first, with about a million users.

"We just launched WhatsApp payments in India last month, now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp, as easily as sending a message. That was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India," Zuckerberg said. He added that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps.

Referring to late Dhirubhai Ambani's vision of affordable connectivity in the country, Zuckerberg said, "... today Indians can communicate with one another for less than the cost of a postcard and that's what we've tried to do with messaging... and hopefully we can do that together with payments and make it so people can use India's new UPI system, which I think is just great".

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook India, Ajit Mohan
Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted on Google Play Listing, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s

Related Stories

Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  3. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  4. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Debacle Costs Founders $1 Billion of Wealth
  6. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  8. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  9. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Getting Audio-Only Mode That Shows a Black Screen Instead of Video on Android: Report
  2. Firefox Version 84.0 Update Brings Native Support for M1 Mac Models, Grid View for Android
  3. Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted on Google Play Listing, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
  5. macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install
  6. China Prepares for Chang’e 5 Probe’s Return With First Moon Samples in Over 45 Years
  7. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
  9. Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Fortnite Gets New ‘The Spy Within’ Game Mode Similar to Among Us
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com