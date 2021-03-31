Technology News
Facebook, Google, Twitter Asked to Turn Over Internal Research on Children’s Mental Health by US Lawmakers

The requests also cover Google's YouTube Kids service and Facebook's Instagram

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 10:59 IST
When asked if Twitter conducted research on children's mental health Dorsey said he didn't believe so

Highlights
  • Mark Zuckerberg said he believed Facebook had done the research
  • Rodgers asked for copies of relevant research or internal communications
  • The requests cover YouTube Kids service and Facebook's Instagram

Four Republican US lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet's Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect children's mental health.

The request follows a joint hearing last week of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees at which the companies' chief executives discussed their content moderation practices in the wake of the siege on the Capitol in January.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the committee's ranking Republican, had asked the CEOs at the hearing whether their companies had conducted internal research concerning children's mental health.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said he believed the company had, while Twitter's Jack Dorsey said he did not believe so. Google's Sundar Pichai said the company consulted with outside experts and invested "a lot of time and effort in these areas."

In letters to the companies on Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers asked for copies of any relevant research or internal communications as well as information on any contractors and partners involved. They also requested any research the companies had done about how competitors' products affect mental wellness of people under 18 years old.

The requests also cover Google's YouTube Kids service and Facebook's Instagram, which is developing a version for people under 13 years old.

The other lawmakers who signed the letter were ranking Republicans on various subcommittees, including Robert Latta, Gus Bilirakis and Morgan Griffith.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, YouTube Kids, Instagram
Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Gets Delayed Nod for Payments in Brazil

