Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee

The chief executives of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.com recently testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 October 2020 15:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee

Google, Facebook, Apple Amazon recently testified before an antitrust panel

Highlights
  • Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will appear for the hearing
  • Google's Sundar Pichai may appear as well
  • The hearing will be held virtually

The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google have agreed to voluntarily testify at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28 about a key law protecting internet companies. Facebook and Twitter confirmed on Friday that their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, respectively, will appear, while a source said that Google's Sundar Pichai will appear. That came a day after the committee unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena the three CEOs to appear before the panel.

Twitter's Dorsey tweeted on Friday that the hearing "must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections."

The CEOs are to appear virtually.

In addition to discussions on reforming the law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Internet companies from liability over content posted by users, the hearing will bring up issues about consumer privacy and media consolidation.

Republican President Donald Trump has made holding tech companies accountable for allegedly stifling conservative voices a theme of his administration. As a result, calls for a reform of Section 230 have been intensifying ahead of the November 3 elections, but there is little chance of approval by Congress this year.

Last week Trump met with nine Republican state attorney generals to discuss the fate of Section 230 after the Justice Department unveiled a legislative proposal aimed at reforming the law.

The chief executives of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com recently testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel. The panel, which is investigating how the companies' practices hurt rivals, is expected to release its report as early as next Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Alphabet, Mark Zuckerberg
Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Up to 4GB RAM

Related Stories

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  2. Infinix Hot 10 India Launch Set for October 4
  3. Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on October 7
  4. Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Main Camera, Up to 4GB RAM
  5. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Updated Surface Pro X Launched
  8. Motorola Moto E7 Plus Review
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  10. OnePlus 8T to Be Taller, Wider Than OnePlus 8, Claims Tipster
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Reports Over 19,000 US Frontline Employees Had COVID-19
  2. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee
  3. Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Up to 4GB RAM
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start October 16, Will Run for Six Days
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.45-Inch Screen, Updated Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ2 Processor Launched
  6. James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021
  7. Reliance Retail to Receive Rs. 7,350 Crore Investment From GIC, TPG Capital
  8. Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Indian App Makers Want a National Alternative to Google Play
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Available for Pre-Order on Amazon, Will Go on Sale Starting October 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com