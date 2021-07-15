Technology News
loading

EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others

The Digital Services Act forces the tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2021 11:52 IST
EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others

The final parliament proposal will have to be thrashed out with EU countries

Highlights
  • DSA forces the tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content
  • The rules likely to come into force next year
  • Parliament aims to come up with a common position by the end of this year

A key EU lawmaker at the European Parliament steering the debate on tough new rules aimed at Facebook, Google, and other large online platforms, secured backing to beef up Europeans' fundamental rights in the draft rules.

Proposed by the European Commission in December last year, the Digital Services Act (DSA) forces the tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content such as hate speech and child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

However, Greens lawmaker Patrick Breyer, who is responsible for shepherding the DSA through Parliament on behalf of the assembly's civil liberties and justice committee, wants more emphasis on fundamental rights and digital privacy in the rules.

The committee on Wednesday adopted his proposals, which will need to be agreed by two other committees looking into the draft rules. Parliament aims to come up with a common position by the end of this year.

"It is clear that the European Parliament proposal will be much more ambitious than the Commission's proposal, in some aspects it could be groundbreaking," Breyer told Reuters in an interview.

His proposals include the right to use and pay for digital services anonymously wherever reasonably feasible, phasing out behavioural and personalised targeting for non-commercial and political advertising and no obligation on platforms to block access to content.

The final parliament proposal will have to be thrashed out with EU countries, with the rules likely to come into force next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Facebook, Google, Digital Services Act
Amazon Sued by US Regulator as It Demands Recall of Hazardous Products

Related Stories

EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia G20 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia Website
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  6. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  7. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  8. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  9. Realme Book Laptop Could Launch in August for Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Fleets to Disappear Permanently on August 3: Here Are Other Features the Company Has Killed in the Past
  2. Realme C21Y With Octa-Core Unisoc T610 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Black Widow ‘Coming Soon’ to Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  4. Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Come With an Exynos Processor, Spotted on Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Poco F3 GT Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 30,000, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Nokia G20 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others
  9. Amazon Sued by US Regulator as It Demands Recall of Hazardous Products
  10. Facebook Seeks US FTC Chair Lina Khan's Recusal in Antitrust Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com