Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google Grants Australian Local Government PR Website News Provider Status

The Bundaberg Council-funded website containing only public relations content will get priority in Google News searches.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 January 2021 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google Grants Australian Local Government PR Website News Provider Status

Google and Facebook are fighting an Australian federal government plan to make them pay media outlets

Highlights
  • Designation shows the gaps left in the country's traditional news market
  • Bundaberg Council's news website doesn't publish court and crime reports
  • The new rules expected to subsidise failed business models

Google and Facebook have granted an Australian local government news provider status, drawing questions about the Internet giants' efforts to curate news media.

Bundaberg Council, a regional government, told Reuters a website it runs received classification as a Google "news source", making it the country's first local government with that accreditation.

That means a council-funded website containing only public relations content gets priority in Google News searches about the agriculture hub of 100,000 people, accompanied by a "news source" tag. Bundaberg also has the country's only confirmed council-run Facebook page tagged as a "News & Media Website".

The designation shows the gaps left in the country's traditional news market as smaller publications wither and disappear. Bundaberg Council's news website says it does not publish court and crime reports, politics, "investigative journalism" or "negative stories".

"It's just another example of the way these tech giants are allowed to operate outside any accountability framework at all," said Denis Muller, an Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne's Centre for Advancing Journalism. "If they want to classify a council PR website as a news website, well, they can, and there's nothing stopping them."

Alphabet's Google and Facebook are fighting an Australian federal government plan to make them pay media outlets for original content that appears on their platforms, telling a Senate inquiry that the new rules may lead them to cancel some core services in the country.

A Google representative did not respond to a separate Reuters request for comment on Friday.

In a submission to the inquiry, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the new rules would "subsidise failed business models" and may have "unintended consequences, including ... damage to new media entrants and innovative publishing models such as Bundaberg Now".

Bundaberg Council's executive officer of communications, Michael Gorey, told Reuters commercial media such as state broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corp still provided news in the region "albeit with less coverage than several years ago".

"Commercial media have a strong focus on news such as crime, tragedies and local politics which Bundaberg Now chooses not to report," he said in an email. "Bundaberg Now seeks to fill a gap in the media market with community news, local business and events. We see no evidence of market failure in Bundaberg to warrant federal government intervention".

The City of Onkaparinga, in the country's south near Adelaide, started news website Onkaparinga Now in 2018. A representative said the council has not applied for official news provider status with Google or Facebook.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, Google News
Elon Musk to Offer $100-Million Prize for 'Best' Carbon Capture Technology

Related Stories

Facebook, Google Grants Australian Local Government PR Website News Provider Status
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Offer $100-Million Prize for 'Best' Carbon Capture Technology
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  3. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  7. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Soon After Alleged BIS Certification
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  9. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  10. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco X to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook, Google Grants Australian Local Government PR Website News Provider Status
  3. Elon Musk to Offer $100-Million Prize for 'Best' Carbon Capture Technology
  4. Samsung Rolls Back Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update for Galaxy S10 Series, Could Be Due to Bugs: Report
  5. Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Game of Thrones ‘Dunk & Egg’ Prequel in Development at HBO: Report
  7. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition With Kirin 820E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Intel Floats Possibility of Licensing Chipmaking Deals but Would TSMC and Samsung Be Interested?
  9. Facebook Hands Decision on Former US President Donald Trump Ban to Its Oversight Board
  10. Bitcoin Extends Slide, Heads for Worst Week Since March 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com