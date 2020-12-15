Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules

Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules

The EU Commission is gearing up to present its long-trailed Digital Services Act and its accompanying Digital Markets Act.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules

Thierry Breton said tech giants will need to inform the EU ahead of any planned mergers or acquisitions

Highlights
  • The draft laws will go through a long and complex ratification process
  • Details of proposals have been carefully guarded by European Commission
  • Main intention of new rules is to update legislation dating to 2004

Draft EU rules to be unveiled Tuesday would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook. 

The EU Commission is gearing up to present its long-trailed Digital Services Act and its accompanying Digital Markets Act to lay out strict conditions for internet giants to do business in the 27 countries.

EU sources told AFP on Monday the landmark legislation would see tech behemoths facing fines of up to 10 percent of their revenues for breaking some of the most serious competition rules.

It could also see some of the world's biggest firms banned from the EU market "in the event of serious and repeated breaches of law which endanger the security of European citizens", the sources said. 

The proposals, which could revolutionise how Big Tech does business, aim to tackle hate speech and disinformation online and curb the might of leading firms to dominate markets. 

The largest companies would be designated as internet "gatekeepers" under the legislation, subject to specific regulations to limit their power over the market.

Some ten firms, including Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, will be slapped with the designation.

The draft laws will go through a long and complex ratification process, with the EU's member states, the European Parliament, and company lobbyists and trade associations influencing the final law.

Illegal content
The details of the proposals have until now been carefully guarded by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, even though a few details have leaked.

The main intention of the new rules is to update legislation that dates back to 2004, when many of today's internet giants either did not exist or were in their infancy.

The Digital Services Act is being touted as a way to give the commission sharper teeth in pursuing social media platforms when they allow illegal content online.

Under the Digital Markets Act, the EU is seeking to give Brussels new powers to enforce competition laws more quickly and push for greater transparency in their algorithms and use of personal data. 

Tech giants will need to inform the EU ahead of any planned mergers or acquisitions under the regulations, the bloc's industry commissioner Thierry Breton said Monday.

There has been growing concern among European and US regulators that the big tech firms have used purchases as a way to nip in the bud potential rivals.

Examples include Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as well as Google's purchase of YouTube and Waze.

For the past decade the EU has taken the lead worldwide in trying to grapple with the insurmountable power of big tech, slapping billions in antitrust fines against Google, but critics believe the method has done little to change its behaviour.

The EU has also ordered Apple to pay billions of euros in back taxes to Ireland, but that decision was quashed by the EU's highest court.

France and the Netherlands have already come out in favour of Europe having all the tools it needs to rein in the gatekeepers, including the power to break them up.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Google, Facebook, Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act
Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Reminiscence Release Dates Shifted by Warner Bros.

Related Stories

Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  3. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  6. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  10. Oppo A15s Poster Leak Tips Key Specifications and Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules
  2. Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Reminiscence Release Dates Shifted by Warner Bros.
  3. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, All-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook, Twitter, More Social Media Companies Ordered to Provide Data Collection Details by US Regulators
  5. Amazon Accused of Failing to Comply With Subpoenas Demanding Coronavirus-Related Details in California
  6. TikTok Ban: US Court Hears Appeal Against Order Blocking App Store Downloads
  7. Reliance Jio Goes to TRAI Against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Over Allegations of Propaganda Campaign
  8. WhatsApp Pay Refutes Allegations of Data Hacking by Spyware Pegasus in Supreme Court
  9. Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report
  10. Apple Starts Rolling Out Privacy Warnings on the App Store, Promises a Manual Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com