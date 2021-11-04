Technology News
loading

Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence

“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 November 2021 14:26 IST
Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abiy Ahmed Ali

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the Facebook’s policies against inciting violence

Highlights
  • Abiy Ahmed is still regularly posting on the platform
  • He has 3.5 million followers on Facebook
  • Meta declined to say how many staffers they have on ground in Ethiopia

Tags: Facebook, Meta Caption: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's post on Sunday violated the Facebook's policies against inciting violence H1: Abiy Ahmed is still regularly posting on the platform H2: He has 3.5 million followers on Facebook H3: Meta declined to say how many staffers they have on ground in Ethiopia

Internet SEO: facebook Ethiopia prime minister abiy ahmed post delete remove violence Tigray force Main: Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence Social: Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister's Post for Inciting Violence On page: “The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post. Off page: Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia's prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country's war reaches the one-year mark.

Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia's prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country's war reaches the one-year mark.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's post on Sunday violated the platform's policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook's parent company, Meta, told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.

“The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us,” Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon or capacity.”

Abiy is still regularly posting on the platform, where he has 3.5 million followers. The United States and others have warned Ethiopia about “dehumanizing rhetoric” after the prime minister in comments in July described the Tigray forces as “cancer” and “weeds.”

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. Earlier this year, the company deleted a video from US President Donald Trump in which he peddled false claims about election fraud following a deadly skirmish at the US Capitol. Facebook said at the time the video contributed to “the risk of ongoing violence.” Just last week, the tech platform yanked a live broadcast from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro because he made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Spokeswoman Cain did not say how Facebook was made aware of the Ethiopia post, which the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister made as Tigray forces took control of key cities over the weekend that put them in position to move down a major highway toward the capital, Addis Ababa.

Alarmed, Abiy's government this week declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers of detention and military conscription. The prime minister repeated his call to “bury” the Tigray forces in public comments on Wednesday as he and other officials marked one year of war.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's highly polarized social media this week saw a number of high-profile posts targeting ethnic Tigrayans and even suggesting they be placed in concentration camps.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United Nations human rights chief said Wednesday they had received reports of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans being rounded up for detention in recent months.

Former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen last month singled out Ethiopia as an example of what she called the platform's “destructive impact” on society. “My fear is that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors we see today are only the beginning,” she told the Senate consumer protection subcommittee. “What we saw in Myanmar and are seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it.”

Meta spokeswoman Cain declined to say how many staffers they have on the ground in Ethiopia or dedicated to detecting violent speech in Ethiopia on its platform, but she said the company has the capability to review posts in Somali, Amharic, Oromo, and Tigrinya. She also said it has a team that includes people from Ethiopia or who have spent time in the country.

But Berhan Taye, a researcher in digital rights based in neighboring Kenya who tracks social media on Ethiopia and regularly escalates questionable posts to the Facebook platform, told the AP last week the platform wasn't moderating in the Tigrinya language, the language of Tigrayans, as recently as April.

Overall in Ethiopia, “if you report (posts) on the platform, it's very highly likely to get no reply at all,” she said. “From the amount we escalate, and the number of replies we get, that tells you their internal system is really limited.”

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Boeing Gets US Nod for Satellite Grid to Provide Internet From Space

Related Stories

Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  4. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  8. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  9. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Listings
  2. Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence
  3. Boeing Gets US Nod for Satellite Grid to Provide Internet From Space
  4. Google to Allow Third-Party App Payments for First Time in South Korea
  5. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  7. Ola Unveils First-Ever Operating Profit Ahead of Potential IPO
  8. SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up
  9. Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition
  10. Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com