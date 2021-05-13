Technology News
loading

Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift

Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to a fiat currency.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2021 10:48 IST
Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift

Facebook first unveiled plan for Libra in June 2019, part of an effort to expand beyond social networking

Highlights
  • Silvergate Bank will issue the Diem USD stablecoin
  • Diem said it would launch a pilot of the stablecoin
  • In April 2020, Libra abandoned plans to hold a basket of currencies

Digital currency group Diem Association, formerly known as Facebook's Libra project, plans to launch a US dollar stablecoin as it scales back its global ambitions to focus on the United States, the group said on Wednesday.

The association, which comprises 26 financial firms and non-profits, said it was relocating its main operations from Switzerland to the United States and withdrawing its payment system license application with the Swiss financial regulator.

Diem Networks US, a unit of the Deim Association, will run a blockchain-based payment system that allows real-time transfer of Diem stablecoins and will register as a money services business with the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the group said.  

Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to a fiat currency. California-based Silvergate Bank will issue the Diem USD stablecoin and manage the Diem USD reserve. Diem said it would launch a pilot of the stablecoin, but it did not say when.

"We are committed to a payment system that is safe for consumers and businesses, makes payments faster and cheaper," the association said.

In a statement, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority confirmed Diem's decision to withdraw its application for a payment license.

"Diem is planning to launch the payment system from the USA in a first phase because initially the project will focus on the USA as its target market," it said.

Facebook first unveiled plans for Libra in June 2019, part of an effort to expand beyond social networking into e-commerce and global payments. It said Libra, alongside partners like payment firms and credit card companies, would create a digital token backed by a wide mixture of currencies and short-term government debt. The social media giant said it hoped Libra would power transactions between consumers and businesses around the globe, and offer more people access to financial services. But the project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime, and harm users' privacy.

In April 2020, Libra and its partners abandoned plans to hold a basket of currencies and sovereign debt in favour of stablecoins backed by major currencies and sought the Swiss regulator's approval. In December, Libra rebranded as Diem in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval, with its scope scaled back further to a single dollar-backed digital coin.

Currently, Facebook's digital wallet Novi is one of Diem's 26 members and a minority investor.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diem, stablecoins, Libra, Facebook
Ether Price Hits Record High as 2021 Gains Near 500 Percent

Related Stories

Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  2. Indians Can Now Receive Money via Google Pay From US
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  4. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  5. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
  6. Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch
  7. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  8. NASA Shares Photo of Asteroid Bennu as Spacecraft Heads Back to Earth After Collecting Samples
  9. Elon Musk Wants to Know if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin Payment
  10. Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift
  3. Ether Price Hits Record High as 2021 Gains Near 500 Percent
  4. Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  5. Apple Responds to Epic Games’ Allegations, Defends App Review, Payment Systems
  6. Dell Precision Laptop Models, Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop With Latest Intel Processors Launched
  7. Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed by Brand's Executives, Poco UI May Debut Later This Year
  9. Xiaomi Removed From US Blacklist, Reversing Late China Jab by Donald Trump
  10. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Laptops Refreshed With Intel 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com