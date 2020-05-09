Technology News
loading

Facebook’s Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Users Worldwide

Facebook started rolling out the new design to majority of the users in March, but now it states that all users across the globe will get it.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 May 2020 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook’s Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Users Worldwide

Facebook rolls out a new design for desktop users across the globe

Highlights
  • The new design was announced at F8 last year
  • It brings a new easily accessible Dark Mode on the homepage
  • Facebook started rolling out the new design in March

Facebook has announced its desktop design is now available worldwide. In March, Facebook started out rolling the new design to majority of the users, but now it states that all users across the globe will get it. The design was announced at F8 last year and it brings along the anticipated Dark Mode. The new interface is touted to be faster than the previous one, and easier to use as well.

Facebook.com is getting a more streamlined navigation approach, enabling easier discovery of videos, games, and even groups. The social giant claims that home page and other page transitions also load much faster, and is now almost akin to the mobile experience.

In a new blog post, Facebook confirms that all users across the globe are now getting the new Web design. The new design brings a Dark Mode toggle that lets you switch to the greyscale look whenever you prefer. The new Dark Mode switch can be found in the top-right dropdown menu, and can be used to reduce the strain on the eyes.

Facebook Hits Record 3 Billion Monthly Users Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There is a sidebar on the left that houses your profile link, the dedicated COVID-19 Information Centre page, and offers access to Messenger chats among other things. The Friends list flows on the right corner, and the feed takes all the space in the centre.

Facebook Brings Messenger Kids to India, Adds New Features for Young Users

There's a new ‘+' sign on the top panel that not only lets you create a post or a life event, but it also easily lets you create events, pages, groups, and even ads on Facebook. The social media giant notes on its blog that users can even ‘preview a new Group you're starting in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it'. The top panel also has a new Watch section that lists all recommended videos based on viewing history and likes. We also spotted a new ‘Gaming' option on the top panel that lists all the games that users can play without leaving Facebook.

Everything from the chat window to the user profile has been redesigned, and Facebook says that the new design is rolling out for all users globally. As mentioned, it began rolling out to a majority of users in March, and now all users worldwide should be able to see the new design on their desktop browser.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook DEsign
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WHO Readies Coronavirus App for Checking Symptoms, Possibly Contact Tracing
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Facebook’s Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Users Worldwide
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  5. Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  7. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  9. Flipkart Is Teasing the Impending Arrival of iPhone SE (2020) in India
  10. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook’s Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Users Worldwide
  2. WHO Readies Coronavirus App for Checking Symptoms, Possibly Contact Tracing
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
  5. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
  6. Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced
  7. iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations
  8. Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
  9. Google, Facebook Extend Work-From-Home Plans
  10. US Rule May Allow Huawei and US Firms to Work Together on 5G Standards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com