Technology News
loading

Facebook Criticises Apple Privacy Policy in Newspaper Advertisements

Facebook said in newspaper advertisements that Apple's new rules “limit businesses' ability” to reach customers effectively.

By Associated Press | Updated: 17 December 2020 10:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Criticises Apple Privacy Policy in Newspaper Advertisements

Apple brushed aside Facebook's attacks, saying that that it isn't preventing people from being tracked

Highlights
  • iPhone apps will have to obtain permission before tracking a person
  • In many instances, data scooped up by apps is used to sell advertisements
  • Apple announced the changes were coming six months ago

Facebook is again pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices, this time saying in full page newspaper ads that the social media giant is standing up for small businesses.

In advertisements that ran in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national newspapers Wednesday, Facebook said Apple's new rules “limit businesses' ability to run personalised advertisements and reach their customers effectively."

“While limiting how personalised ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now," the advertisement states.

Apple brushed aside Facebook's attacks, saying that that it isn't preventing people from being tracked if they so desire. The main change is that people will have to grant their permission before Facebook and other apps will be able to monitor their online activities.

“We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users," Apple said. “Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not."

The advertisements come after Apple said earlier this week it would begun spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhone units and other products made by the trendsetting company.

Apple also has plans to impose a new mandate that will require all iPhone apps to obtain permission before tracking a person's activities on the device. That surveillance is currently done automatically by many apps, and would force people to go to the time and trouble to block the tracking in the settings of each app. Apple says it will oust apps from its stores if they try to bypass the new anti-tracking rule when it becomes effective next year.

In many instances, the data scooped up by apps is used to sell advertisements targeted at a particular person's interest and location, especially if their services are being offered for free.

Apple announced the changes were coming six months ago as part of an effort to help its customers gain a better understanding of how apps monitor their habits, tastes and whereabouts. At the time Facebook complained that the changes would hurt businesses' ability to personalise advertisements.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Apple
Twitter Bans Harmful False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Mandalorian Season 2 Documentary Special Set for Christmas on Disney+

Related Stories

Facebook Criticises Apple Privacy Policy in Newspaper Advertisements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
  5. Vivo V20 (2021) Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One Version Was ‘Ignored’, Studio Admits
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Mac mini (M1, 2020) Review
  10. Infinix Smart HD 2021 With Android Go, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 Alleged Renders Show 6.7-Inch Display, Same Design as Rumoured Galaxy A52
  2. Google Chromecast Users to Get Access to Apple TV Services in Early 2021
  3. China’s Chang’e 5 Probe Carrying Lunar Samples Returns Safely to Earth, State Media Reports
  4. The Mandalorian Season 2 Documentary Special Set for Christmas on Disney+
  5. Facebook Criticises Apple Privacy Policy in Newspaper Advertisements
  6. Twitter Bans Harmful False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccinations
  7. Bitcoin Surpasses Record $20,000-Mark for First Time
  8. Redmi 9 Power Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and OnePlus TV to Get Discounts During 7th Anniversary Sale on December 17
  10. Telegram Is Down in Some Parts of the World, Company Confirms on Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com