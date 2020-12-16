Technology News
loading

Facebook Takes Swipe at Apple While Supporting Draft EU Rules

The companies went up against each other after Apple announced a privacy feature allowing users to block advertisers from tracking across apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2020 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Takes Swipe at Apple While Supporting Draft EU Rules

Facebook has been criticised for not doing enough to stop people from using the platform for hate speech

Highlights
  • Facebook earn revenue from advertisement sales
  • Facebook had said the feature will hurt developers
  • The Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets big companies

Facebook on Tuesday said it hopes new draft rules by the European Union aimed at curbing powers of big US companies could set boundaries for Apple Inc, its latest volley in an ongoing feud.

The companies went up against each other after Apple announced a privacy feature allowing users to block advertisers from tracking them across different application.

Facebook and other companies, which earn revenue from advertisement sales, had said the feature will hurt developers. Apple had hit back saying, "When invasive tracking is your business model, you tend not to welcome transparency and customer choice."

One of the draft EU rules, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) - targets big companies and calls for a halt in favouring their own services on their platforms.

"We hope the DMA will also set boundaries for Apple," a Facebook spokesman said.

"Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook," he said.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another rule, the Digital Services Act (DSA), requires companies with more than 45 million users to do more to tackle illegal content and intentional manipulation of platforms to influence elections, among other requirements, or face large fines.

Facebook has been routinely criticised for not doing enough to stop people from using the platform for hate speech or spreading fake news.

The social media network, one of the US companies which will come under the ambit of the new rules, welcomed the stance by the European Union and said they are "on the right track to help preserve what is good about the internet".

"We have long called for regulation on harmful content and have actively contributed to several European initiatives in this area, including the EU Code of Conduct on hate speech."

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, European Union, Apple
Apple Plans to Make 30 Percent More iPhone Units in First Half of 2021: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Takes Swipe at Apple While Supporting Draft EU Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  2. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  8. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  9. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Takes Swipe at Apple While Supporting Draft EU Rules
  2. Apple Plans to Make 30 Percent More iPhone Units in First Half of 2021: Report
  3. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021 Due to Declining Usage, High Supporting Cost
  4. Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Google Assistant Routines Are Reportedly Getting a Redesign, New Sunrise and Sunset Triggers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests
  7. Spotify Premium Mini Subscription Brings Discounts to Daily, Weekly Plans
  8. Dunzo Foodcourt Launched to Let Users Order Food From Multiple Restaurants at Once
  9. Twitter Fined EUR 4,50,000 in Ireland Over Bug That Made Some Private Tweets Public
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Calls India ‘Very Special’ Country, Looks to Push WhatsApp Payments Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com