Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report

Data stolen from an additional 42 million Facebook accounts was also compromised.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 21 April 2020 14:47 IST
Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report

The leaked data contained details such as username, phone number, and unique Facebook ID

Highlights
  • Facebook data of over 309 million accounts was compromised in total
  • Cyble researchers found the data cache being sold on Dark Web
  • The leaked data could lead to phishing and SMS spam attacks

Facebook has often been on the receiving end of outrage when it comes to handling of user data, both due to questionable data-sharing practices and lax security measures that are an open invitation for threat actors. Well, the saga continues, much to the peril of users. It is being reported that profile details of over 267 million Facebook accounts were up for grabs on the Dark Web for a paltry EUR 500 (roughly $542 or Rs. 41,600). The stolen data included account details such as names, unique Facebook user IDs, and phone numbers. While these details don't include passwords and other such credentials, they can still leave users prone to all sorts of troubles such as phishing and spamming.

Comparitech, in collaboration with security researcher Bob Diachenko, came across the cache of Facebook account data stored on an Elastisearch server. This data trove belonging to 267 million Facebook accounts was reportedly posted on hacker forums as downloadable material. More worryingly, the sensitive data was put up on the dark Web for sale.

Cyber-security intelligence firm Cyble has discovered that the Facebook data of the affected 267 million accounts was sold on the dark Web for a sum of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,600). Cyble researchers actually purchased the data for verification and found that the cache did contain sensitive user information. The company has put details of the affected Facebook accounts on its Amibreached.com repository where users can check if their Facebook account was compromised.

leaked data Facebook comparitech Facebook

The leaked data included username, phone number, and unique Facebook IDs.
Photo Credit: Comparitech

As per Cyble's investigation, the data being sold by threat actors on the dark Web contained information such as email, phone number, Facebook ID, last connection, status, and age. Thankfully, the data cache did not contain a password or any other authentication-related material. However, there was enough leaked information to launch phishing or SMS spamming attacks and extract more information from users unaware of the breach. Moreover, the aforementioned data can also be used to discern more account details and user profile information.

As of now, researchers have been unable to pinpoint the exact method or vulnerability that led to the data of over 267 million Facebook accounts being compromised. The two possible culprits, however, are exploiting flaws in Facebook API and data scraping. For the uninitiated, scraping refers to copying data from webpages by automated bots, even though it is against terms of services.

But that's not all. Shortly after, another server containing data of an additional 42 million accounts on a server was discovered. However, the it was reportedly hacked by another party trying to warn the owners that their server is unsecured. All the data on the server was replaced with dummy information. Notably, a majority of Facebook accounts whose data was put up for sale belonged to users based in the United States. So far, we are yet to come across any reports of users being scammed after taking advantage of the leaked data.

Further reading: Facebook, Hack, Dark Web
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update
Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
