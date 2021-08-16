Technology News
loading

Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project

2Africa project is expected to go live in late 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2021 16:57 IST
Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project

2Africa comprises South Africa's MTN GlobalConnect, Facebook, WIOCC among others

Highlights
  • ASN has been selected to deploy the new "branches"
  • The cable which is expected to go live in late 2023
  • The consortium launched the cable in late 2023

Facebook and a team of African and global telecoms companies will add four more countries to its world's largest subsea cable project, widening the build project in Africa earlier than planned, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

Internet connectivity will be expanded to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, Angola, and bring a new landing point to south-east Nigeria. This is in addition to the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands, the companies said.

The consortium of the project, called 2Africa, comprises South Africa's MTN GlobalConnect, Facebook, Mauritius-based infrastructure provider WIOCC, China Mobile International, France's Orange SA, Saudi Arabia's stc, Telecom Egypt, and Vodafone.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected to deploy the new "branches", which will increase the number of 2Africa landings to 35 in 26 countries, further improving connectivity into and around Africa, they added.

"Most of the subsea route survey activity is now complete. ASN has started manufacturing the cable and building repeater units in its factories in Calais and Greenwich to deploy the first segments in 2022," the companies said.

The consortium launched the cable, which is expected to go live in late 2023, in May 2020 to connect those countries in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Subsea cables form the backbone of the Internet, carrying 99 percent of the world's data traffic.

Africa's big economies have a large and fast growing population of Internet users, with growth in internet use fuelled by rapidly expanding mobile broadband networks and more affordable phones.

However, with a population of just above 1.3 billion, Africa is still a laggard in Internet connectivity, with average mobile Internet users at around 26 percent against a world average of 51 percent.

The companies said 2Africa will be the largest subsea cable project in the world.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, 2Africa
Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC

Related Stories

Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  4. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  5. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Realme Book Pricing, Key Specifications Allegedly Leaked
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
  2. Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
  3. Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC
  4. Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
  5. DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Space Jam: A New Legacy Out August 19 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit
  10. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26, New Mi Notebook and Mi TVs Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com